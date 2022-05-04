10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Tina McPhearson shines with humor and heart as matchmaker Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s classic 1964 musical comedy. Great work particularly and respectively extends to charming duo Chris Nelson and Kevin Willardson as co-workers Cornelius Hackl and Barnaby Tucker, whose expressive “Dancing” inside a New York City hat shop is a humorous delight.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com

Combined Shape Caption The cast of Xenia Area Community Theater's production of "May 4th Voices." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The cast of Xenia Area Community Theater's production of "May 4th Voices." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

2. “May 4th Voices”

When: Through May 15; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Xenia Area Community Theater, 45 E. Second St., Xenia

Details: This local premiere of David Hassler’s drama is based on eyewitness accounts of the 1970 Kent State shootings.

Cost: $12-$15

More info: xeniaact1.org

Combined Shape Caption The Projects Unlimited Star Attractions series presents Black Violin, viola player Wil B (left) and violinist Kev Marcus in concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday, May 6. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The Projects Unlimited Star Attractions series presents Black Violin, viola player Wil B (left) and violinist Kev Marcus in concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday, May 6. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Black Violin

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Live presents Black Violin’s return to town for a public concert and sessions with local music students. Viola player Wil B and violinist Kev Marcus, which formed the duo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2004, founded the Black Violin Foundation in 2019.

Cost: $30-$50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Combined Shape Caption Mariah Ivey (pictured), Thomas Ellison and Siri Imani are the featured artists when Broken English: Dayton presents another night of spoken word at PNC Arts Annex in Dayton on Friday, May 6. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Mariah Ivey (pictured), Thomas Ellison and Siri Imani are the featured artists when Broken English: Dayton presents another night of spoken word at PNC Arts Annex in Dayton on Friday, May 6. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Broken English: Dayton

When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 6

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: This installment of Broken English: Dayton features Mariah Ivey, Thomas Ellison and Siri Imani. A pre-show cocktail hour in the gallery includes the visual art of Zuri Ali and Jamaal Durr and meet and greet with the performers.

Cost: $25-$35

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

5. Mother’s Day Concert to Benefit Ukraine

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Where: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton

Details: Award-winning musicians from the University of Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music with ties to Ukraine will be featured in concert. Musicians include pianist Diana Chubak of Ternopil in Western Ukraine, violinist Andrii Isakov of Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, pianist/composer Maksym Mahlay, and cellist Joshua Bermudez

Cost: $15 suggested donation. Donations will be evenly divided between Nova Ukraine and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance

More info: www.westminsterdayton.org

Combined Shape Caption Kole McKinley (Harold Hill) and Megan Arrington (Marian Paroo) in La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of "The Music Man." PHOTO BY JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Combined Shape Caption Kole McKinley (Harold Hill) and Megan Arrington (Marian Paroo) in La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of "The Music Man." PHOTO BY JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

6. “The Music Man”

When: Through May 21; Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Meredith Willson’s classic musical comedy about con artist Harold Hill’s 1912 visit to River City, Iowa is substantially heightened here by lovely soprano Megan Arrington as no-nonsense librarian Marian Paroo. Arrington’s beautifully lyric-driven renditions of “My White Knight” and “Till There Was You” are standouts in this energetic production that also features outstanding vocals from the bickering-turned-harmonious Quartet (Paul Ford, Adam Holthus, Layne MacPherson and Bryson Tyler Wires) in “Sincere,” “It’s You” and “Lida Rose.”

Cost: $37-$78

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

Combined Shape Caption left to right: Alex Hurt (Morton), Angus O'Brien (Conrad) and Motell Gyn Foster (Jackson) in "Foxhole." CONTRIBUTED BY COLLIN BRAZIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption left to right: Alex Hurt (Morton), Angus O'Brien (Conrad) and Motell Gyn Foster (Jackson) in "Foxhole." CONTRIBUTED BY COLLIN BRAZIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

7. “Foxhole”

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Receiving its local premiere, “Foxhole” is told over the course of 36 hours from the vantage point of five soldiers in three separate wars: The American Civil War, World War I and Iraq. The soldiers ultimately come to terms with such themes as morality and futility as volatile situations escalate. Dayton native Collin Brazie served as cinematographer/director of photography for the film and will participate in a Q&A following the screening.

Cost: $10.50

More info: neonmovies.com

Combined Shape Caption A climbing wall is among the fun activities at Passport to MetroParks. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption A climbing wall is among the fun activities at Passport to MetroParks. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

8. Passport to Metroparks

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday May 6

Where: Riverscape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: This free, family-friendly festival previews all the MetroPark happenings this summer from cultural festivals to MetroParks’ programs.

More info: www.metroparks.org

Combined Shape Caption The Square is Where program in downtown Dayton has a rotating schedule of lunchtime activities. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The Square is Where program in downtown Dayton has a rotating schedule of lunchtime activities. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

9. The Square is Where Kickoff Party

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday May 6

Where: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s The Square is Where programming officially kicks off with a giveaway, derby-themed photobooth and free mocktails, cornhole, live music from Lavender Honey, games, food trucks, and more.

More info: www.downtowndayton.org

Combined Shape Caption The Oregon District. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption The Oregon District. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

10. First Friday

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, May 6

Where: Several locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Celebrate the beginning of May with a variety of entertaining options from live music and art exhibits to dining and shopping specials.

More info: www.downtowndayton.org

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

Russell Florence Jr. also contributed to this report.