A cappella troupe to bring soul, rap, rock, folk to Arbogast in Troy

The group, slated to perform soul, rap, rock and folk, is described as more than a tightly orchestrated collection of great singers. They transform their voices into actual human instruments, effortlessly producing music of any genre. Instead of leaning on the traditional form of a cappella, they have coined the phrase “Vocal Play” to more accurately depict what they do.

The members of Naturally 7 originally met in school and gospel choir. They joined together in 1999 in New York City and began performing as they created and honed their unique a cappella style. When a video of them on a Paris subway train singing Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight” went viral, it jump-started their rise to fame. Today, Naturally 7 perform all around the world.