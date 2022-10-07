A cappella troupe to bring soul, rap, rock, folk to Arbogast in Troy

Naturally 7, dubbed by the legendary Quincy Jones as the “future of vocal music,” will appear Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.
The group, slated to perform soul, rap, rock and folk, is described as more than a tightly orchestrated collection of great singers. They transform their voices into actual human instruments, effortlessly producing music of any genre. Instead of leaning on the traditional form of a cappella, they have coined the phrase “Vocal Play” to more accurately depict what they do.
The members of Naturally 7 originally met in school and gospel choir. They joined together in 1999 in New York City and began performing as they created and honed their unique a cappella style. When a video of them on a Paris subway train singing Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight” went viral, it jump-started their rise to fame. Today, Naturally 7 perform all around the world.
The band comprises seven talented vocalists, including musical director and arranger Roger Thomas, who also performs as first baritone, rap vocalist, and keyboard; his brother Warren Thomas as third tenor and drums; Rod Eldridge as second tenor, DJ Scratch, and rhythm guitar; Ricky Cort as lead tenor and lead guitar; Dwight Stewart as lead baritone and trombone; Sean Simmonds as first tenor and harmonica; and N’namdi Bryant as bass.
In addition to receiving praise from the aforementioned Jones, the group was hosted by James Corden, comedian and “Carpool Karaoke” collaborator, on CBS’s global talent competition show “World’s Best” in 2019, where they triumphed as the world’s “Best Group.”
HOW TO GO
What: Naturally 7
Where: Arobgast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22
Cost: Tickets start at $15
More info: Call the Box Office at (937) 418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastperformingarts.org.
