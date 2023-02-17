ANALYSIS: 3 takeaways from ‘A Soldier’s Play’ at Victoria Theatre

Credit: JOAN MARCUS Credit: JOAN MARCUS

Broadway favorite Norm Lewis, a Tony nominee for “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess,” puts his gifted musical theatre artistry on pause to evolve in a refreshing new light as a dramatic actor. As Captain Richard Davenport, sent to investigate the murder, Lewis brings smooth, suave sophistication to the murky task at hand. He masters the delicate balance of conveying unrelenting determination while being approachable and reasonable, especially in his crucial interviews with the members of the all-Black unit. But his best work is opposite William Connell, a terrific foil as Captain Charles Taylor, whose overt racism chips away at the overarching search for truth. (Connell is more credible, sharper and antagonizing as Taylor than Jerry O’Connell who portrayed the role on Broadway). As Taylor’s insensitivity stings, Lewis ensures Davenport stands firm in his beliefs and, more importantly, his authority as a Black man not to be belittled.

2. The heartbreaking sensitivity of Sheldon D. Brown as Private C.J. Memphis

Dayton native and 2010 Stivers School for the Arts graduate Sheldon D. Brown is a knockout as Private C.J. Memphis, the gentle soul with a deep love for music (a key moment has him cradling his guitar) who is ultimately taken advantage of by those in authority. Gleaning inspiration from a line in the script defining C.J. as more boy than man, Brown adopts a Steinbeckian, Lennie Small-esque quality, allowing his excellently understated portrayal to have heightened sensitivity in more ways than one. In addition, Brown adds to the fun-loving rapport established between C.J.’s flavorful comrades, including Malik Esoj Childs as Private Tony Smalls, Tarik Lowe as Private First-Class Melvin Peterson, Branden Davon Lindsay as Private Louis Henson, and Will Adams (Tyler Perry’s “The Oval”) as Corporal Bernard Cobb.

3. Eugene Lee splendidly conveying the cruelty of Sergeant Vernon C. Waters

Veteran stage and screen actor Eugene Lee has been affiliated with “A Soldier’s Play” from the very beginning. He was among the original 1981 off-Broadway cast, which included Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and Academy Award nominee Adolph Caesar. Over 40 years later, he returns in the pivotal role of Sergeant Vernon C. Waters, a fast-talking, cruel, vindictive and outspoken force to be reckoned with. As Waters wreaks emotional and particularly psychological havoc on the unit, attempting to pass down his generational disease of self-hatred, Lee outstandingly serves as reminder of how the wounds of the past can still be felt in the anger and anguish of today.

HOW TO GO

What: ”A Soldier’s Play”

When: Through Feb. 19; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $25-$79

More info: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org