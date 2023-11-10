Area nonprofits providing free Thanksgiving food: Here’s the dates for events

Area nonprofit groups will be supplying free Thanksgiving meals or food in the upcoming weeks in the Dayton region.

All of the giveaways are free, but there will be limited quantities.

With God’s Grace giving away 1K whole chickens on Nov. 19

The non-profit charity, With God’s Grace Food Pantry, will distribute 1,000 whole chickens and various side items from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19 at 622 Springfield St., Dayton. This will be a drive-thru giveaway with a maximum of two families per car. For more information, visit www.withgodsgracepantry.org.

MVM hosts “Turkey Takeaway” event on Nov. 22

For a fourth consecutive year, Miami Valley Meals (MVM) will host a Turkey Takeaway event for those experiencing food insecurity across the Miami Valley. The event will be presented by sponsor and partner, The Feast of Giving, and will be held on Wednesday, Nov, 22.

The Feast of Giving is an annual Dayton Holiday tradition providing Thanksgiving fare and festive fellowship. This community affair has served over 7,000 guests yearly from 2009 and was most recently enjoyed in the Dayton Convention Center in 2019. The pandemic initially put the event on hold and MVM was happy to step in to support through meals. The Feast of Giving looks forward to their community event in the future, but supports MVM’s efforts to ensure all have a meal to enjoy this holiday.

Guests are to stay in their vehicles, follow signage for the drive-through, and meals will be placed in their vehicles. MVM’s Turkey Takeaway meals will include traditional Thanksgiving fare with dessert provided by Dayton Cooks. Meals are free of charge during this first come, first served event.

The locations are:

· University of Dayton Arena, 1801 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton, 9 - 11 a.m.

· Trotwood-Madison High School, 4440 N. Union Road, Trotwood, 9 - 11 a.m.

· Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton, 12 - 2 p.m.

· EJ Brown Middle School, 31 Willowwood Dr., Dayton, 12 - 2 p.m.

· Fairborn Phoenix Foundation, 34 S. Broad St., Fairborn, 12 - 2 p.m.

· Have a Gay Day, 1902 Needmore Road, Dayton, 12 – 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.miamivalleymeals.org.

Dayton YBP collecting items for Thanksgiving gift bags

Dayton Young Black Professionals is accepting donations for its fourth annual West Dayton Give Back event, in which the organization plans to hand out 1,000 gift bags to people in need.

Dayton Young Black Professionals are accepting toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, hand sanitizer, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, and masks to create the packages. Money can be donated through Cash App at $DaytonYBP937 and PayPal @DaytonYBP.

On Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving, the Dayton YBP will be giving out the items and holiday meals at two locations: Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, 31 Willowwood Drive, Dayton, and Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton. The event is from noon to 3 p.m.

The meal will consist of turkey or ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, dressing, corn and dinner rolls.

Dayton YBP are also asking for volunteers for the event. Contact them at 937-985-1456 or info@DaytonYBP.org.

House of Bread serves lunch 365 days a year

The House of Bread, located at 9 Orth Ave. (close to the intersection of West Third and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard), Dayton, strives to prevent hunger by serving a hot, nutritious lunch daily. All are welcome, with dignity and respect, to join in at the table from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.houseofbread.org.

Don’t see your event listed, email us at DDNNEWS@COXINC.COM and we will add your event.