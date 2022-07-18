Artist, educator Willis ‘Bing’ Davis to receive 2022 Citizen Legion of Honor Award

A lifelong educator, Davis began his career at Dayton Public Schools in 1960 and continued his professional work as a college professor, concluding locally at Central State University from 1978 to 1998. He particularly used his talents to create programs like REACH (Realizing Ethic Awareness and Cultural Heritage) across Dayton as well as the non-profit SHANGO and numerous programs to enlighten citizens of all ages on the impact of the arts. In addition to his volunteer service as vice-chairman of the Ohio Arts Council, he is well known for his collaborative local studio, The EbonNia Gallery.

The Presidents Club will honor Davis at its annual luncheon event on Thursday, October 6 at the Dayton Convention Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sponsorships and tables are available to honor Bing Davis by contacting Phil Parker at 937-478-3000 or emailing pparker@dacc.org. The proceeds from this event go toward sustaining the Presidents Club scholarships at Sinclair Community College for active student volunteer leaders in our community.