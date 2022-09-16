Award-winning blues guitarist with Dayton roots expands band

Wotherspoon, who formed his first band in Dayton at 13, won the Best Guitarist Award at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2015. He recently checked in from Cincinnati for an update.

Reflection time: “We performed right up until everything hit in 2020 and we didn’t play out at all after March of that year. I was, actually, ready for a break. I’ve been playing out pretty steadily since I was 16 so I really enjoyed aspects of it. It was a time to reflect on different things, reorient and think about where I wanted to go next once the world would allow it. There are aspects that were really good as far as soul searching and figuring out my course.”