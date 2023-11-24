Back Stabbath is more than just a tribute band

While the origins are murky, it’s been about 15 years since Back Stabbath transformed from home jam session to live band. On Friday, Nov. 24, the Dayton-based Black Sabbath tribute plays its seventh Black Friday show at Blind Bob’s.

Kevin Schindel (vocals) and Evan Davell (guitar) recently discussed Back Stabbath, which also features Jeremiah Stikeleather (bass) and Shane Shook (drums).

Davell: Black Sabbath wrote perfect rock songs to be played live. They groove and make people move. They make people bang their head, pump their fist and chant and yell the lyrics. They’re a dynamic band with highs and lows. It’s a rollercoaster ride.

Schindel: And the songs aren’t easy. Some of them have nine verses. It’s hard to remember. Sometimes you have to count because they’re doing this weird nine-count. The hardest thing is the wild tempo changes out of nowhere. You’re playing this fast part and then it suddenly slows way down.

Added benefits

Davell: This band helps me remember it’s just a rock show. When you watch old live videos, Black Sabbath don’t play the songs perfectly. The performance comes first. It’s about the energy and getting the intentional emotion out there. Don’t worry about playing songs perfectly. This isn’t Dream Theater, it’s Black Sabbath. I tend to take things too seriously. This reminds me I do this to not be serious. We do this for fun.

Schindel: Singing this music was very freeing. I did backup vocals with Twelve Tribes and lead with Neon Warship, but I’ve always played bass or guitar. Being able to get in front of people and sing, I started to let loose. Just going crazy helped me develop my voice further and gave me something to think about when Rattlesnake Venom Trip went in the studio.

Keep it real

Davell: It’s our duty to preserve an actual rock show with real amps. With all this new technology, people just plug in their computers and play live. We’re playing songs well but sloppy. You’re going to get what you get, the human experience. It’s rock ‘n’ roll. I’m not worried about anyone hitting a wrong note or missing a riff. If they do that’s part of the show.

Schindel: It’s so much fun. As soon as we start playing everybody loses their minds and I’m right there with them.

Davell: This show is special to us. It’s a reunion every year. Family, old bandmates and friends we haven’t seen in a while come into town. It’s extra special because we see a lot of the same faces every year and everybody wants to have a good time.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

Who: Back Stabbath with Ancient Days and Salvadore Ross

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24

Cost: $10

More info: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com