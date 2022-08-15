Bacon Fest announces winners across multiple categories

Last year’s Bacon Fest ended in a tie for the crowd favorite, but one of last year’s winners found themselves on top for the 2022 People’s Choice Award last weekend.
Most Baconlicious, the People’s Choice Award, went to 1776 Grill for their bacon stuffed garlic toast grilled cheese that lived up to the festival’s motto — everything is better with bacon.
The 9th annual event, which was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Fraze Pavilion commemorating pork’s best side, saw thousands of bacon lovers turn out to enjoy bacon laced food from a dozen food vendors.
Other winners determined by a group of judges including this writer were best dish, best dessert, most creative and critic’s choice.
The bacon and parm sweet potato fries from Rolling Indulgence wowed the judges with crispy sweet potatoes, candied bacon and grated Parmesan cheese and was given the title of best dish. It was hard to stop eating.
Best dessert went to JA’s & Sweet-umms for their “Best Damn Bacon Banana Pudding,” which turns out to be as billed — the best with a mixture of sweet, savory and salty. It was in competition with a Cherry Pepsi ice cream float with candied bacon from Rolling Indulgence, which was also absolutely delicious, but that banana pudding is such a wonderful treat there was no competing with it.
Coco’s Bistro took home most creative dish thanks to Chef Bryan Ondre who teamed a savory pork belly and bacon empanada with a kicky poblano sauce.
The Critic’s Choice Award went to Rolling Indulgence for its bacon caprese mini sandwiches containing a fresh, fantastic ribbon of pesto, thick slice of fresh mozzarella, a slice of salted tomato, balsamic and plenty of bacon served on a springy ciabatta roll. I absolutely loved this sandwich and paired with the bacon and parm sweet potato fries and Cherry Pepsi ice cream float with candied bacon was a winning bacon-infused meal celebrating the best that a pig has to offer.
“Delicious bacon brought the Miami Valley together today,” said Amy Zahora, president of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA).
Based on the crowd that streamed in throughout the day and evening, there’s no question that is an accurate statement.
