Beatles tribute returns to Yellow Cab Tavern next weekend

Come Together, A Rooftop Beatles Tribute returns to Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20.

Events
By
1 hour ago

Yellow Cab Tavern’s Come Together, A Rooftop Beatles Tribute returns for its fourth year on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

“‘Come Together’ is so much more than just a Beatles Tribute event in August,” said concert promoter Brian Johnson, in a release. “It’s an opportunity every year for our community to BE together in Downtown Dayton enjoying all of the music, food trucks, and beer gardens that we have to offer.”

Come Together is a Beatles tribute act that plays music from all eras of The Beatles. Yellow Cab describes the band as having “a lifetime of appreciation and the experience of playing in many of their own wholly original projects.”

“It’s a festival,” Johnson added. “We’re excited to have Pizza Bandit, Kung Fu BBQ, Childers Chimney Cakes, and many other food trucks in attendance in addition to multiple outdoor beer stations and even an after party featuring more local live music!”

ExploreBest of Dayton 2022: Nominate here for your favorites

The event schedule:

Friday, Aug. 19

Food Trucks:

Kung Fu BBQ

Midwestern Comfort Food

The Pizza Bandit

Childers Chimney Cakes

Cabin Fever Confections

After Party Band: Solistic

Various food trucks will be available at Come Together, A Rooftop Beatles Tribute at Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20.

Saturday, Aug 20

Food Trucks:

Kung Fu BQQ

Yummy Gyro

Slide Thru

The Pizza Bandit

Cabin Fever Confections

After Party Band: Salvadore Ross

Explore15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of at the doors which open at 5 p.m. Two-day tickets are $22.

Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. 4th St., Dayton.

More information on Come Together and advanced tickets can be found at cometogetherband.net.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

