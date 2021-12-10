BEST OF DAYTON: Here are the winners for 2021!

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes through early November.
On Sunday, the Dayton Daily News will publish a special 28-page section celebrating all of the winners and finalists with the list, photos, stories on notable winners and more.
Here are the 2021 winners:
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Appetizer
|Cooper's Hawk Southwestern Eggrolls
|Best Arcade/Gaming
|Canal Street Arcade and Deli
|Best Art Gallery
|Dayton Art Institute
|Best Asian Food
|Thai 9
|Best Auto Dealer
|Voss Auto Network
|Best Auto Repair
|Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
|Best Bakery
|elé Cake Co.
|Best Bank or Credit Union
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best Bar Bathroom
|The Barrel House
|Best Barber Shop
|Centerville Barbers
|Best Bartender
|Matt Ross, The Barrel House
|Best BBQ
|City Barbeque
|Best Beer, Wine or Liquor Shop
|Arrow Wine & Spirits
|Best Bloody Mary
|Another Broken Egg Cafe
|Best Bowling Alley
|Poelking Woodman Lanes
|Best Breakfast
|The Blue Berry Café
|Best Brunch
|The Blue Berry Café
|Best Burger
|Slyder's Tavern
|Best Cheap Eats
|The Root Beer Stande
|Best Chicken Sandwich
|Chick-fil-A
|Best Chili
|Tank's Bar and Grill
|Best Chinese Food
|China Cottage
|Best Chocolates
|Esther Price Candies
|Best Cocktails
|The Century Bar
|Best Coffeehouse
|Ghostlight Coffee
|Best Comedy Club
|Wiley's Comedy Club
|Best Concert Venue
|Rose Music Center at The Heights
|Best Craft Beer Bar
|Warped Wing Brewing Company
|Best Dance Club
|Yellow Rose Nightclub
|Best Dance Group
|Dayton Contemporary Dance Co
|Best Dayton landmark
|Carillon Historical Park
|Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
|Flyboy's Deli
|Best Diner
|Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
|Best Dive Bar
|Mack's Tavern
|Best Donuts
|Bill's Donut Shop
|Best Family Restaurant
|Christopher's Restaurant & Catering
|Best Farmers Market
|2nd Street Market
|Best Festival
|Oktoberfest - Dayton Art Institute
|Best Fine Dining
|Pine Club
|Best Florist
|Oberer's Flowers
|Best Food Festival
|Dayton Greek Festival
|Best Food Truck
|Zombie Dogz
|Best French Fries
|Five Guys
|Best Garden Center
|Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping
|Best Gay Bar
|MJ's on Jefferson
|Best Golf Course
|NCR Country Club
|Best Hair Salon
|Square One Salon & Spa
|Best Happy Hour
|The Trolley Stop
|Best Hardware Store
|Handyman Ace Hardware
|Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
|Nick's Restaurant
|Best Ice Cream
|Young's Jersey Dairy
|Best Indian Restaurant
|Amar India Restaurant
|Best Italian Restaurant
|Mamma DiSalvo's
|Best Jewelry Store
|James Free Jewelers
|Best Karaoke
|Soft Rock Café
|Best Local Artist
|Leslea Hipp
|Best Local Band or Musician
|Dayton Salsa Project
|Best Local Brewery
|Warped Wing Brewing Company
|Best Local Celebrity
|Dave Chappelle
|Best Local Photographer
|Jan Underwood
|Best Local Podcast
|Fly With Us
|Best Local Theater Group
|The Human Race Theatre Company
|Best Margarita
|Elsa's Mexican Restaurant
|Best Mexican Food
|Taqueria Mixteca
|Best Museum
|National Museum of the US Air Force
|Best Oktoberfest Celebration
|Dayton Art Institute
|Best Old-School Restaurant
|Pine Club
|Best Patio
|The Trolley Stop
|Best Pet Grooming
|Doggie Styles Day Spa
|Best Pizza Restaurant
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Place for a Business Lunch
|Coco's Bistro
|Best Place for Unique Gifts
|Heart Mercantile
|Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts
|Carillon Historical Park
|Best Place to Get Your Adrenaline Pumping
|Mike's Bike Park
|Best Place to Hear Live Music
|Rose Music Center at The Heights
|Best Place to Play Pool
|Kings Table Bar & Grill
|Best Place to Take a Date
|Tender Mercy
|Best Pub
|Dublin Pub
|Best Realtor
|Kunal Patel Group
|Best Restaurant at Austin Landing
|Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
|Best Restaurant at The Greene
|Pasha Grill
|Best Restaurant for a Large Group
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
|Jay's Seafood
|Best Restaurant in Yellow Springs
|Winds Cafe
|Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
|Pine Club
|Best Sandwich
|Cuban - McNasty's Food Truck
|Best Spa
|Square One Salon & Spa
|Best Sports Bar
|Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
|Best Square-Cut Pizza
|Marion's Piazza
|Best Steak
|Pine Club
|Best Sushi
|Thai 9
|Best Taco
|Taqueria Mixteca
|Best Tattoo Artist
|Justin Barbarino, Black Cloud Tattoo Co.
|Best Tattoo Shop
|Rebel Rebel Tattoo
|Best Thai Food
|Thai 9
|Best Vet
|Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic
|Best View of Dayton
|Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
|Best Wings
|Roosters
|Friendliest Restaurant/Bar Staff
|The Barrel House
|Most Romantic Restaurant
|Salar Restaurant and Lounge
