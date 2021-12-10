BEST OF DAYTON: Here are the winners for 2021!

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes through early November.

On Sunday, the Dayton Daily News will publish a special 28-page section celebrating all of the winners and finalists with the list, photos, stories on notable winners and more.