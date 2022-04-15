BLUEGRASS BASH: More acts heading to the Rose

Béla Fleck, Sam Bush and the Jerry Douglas Band are partnering for an evening of bluegrass Thursday, June 30 at the Rose Music Center at The Heights.
A 15-time Grammy winner, Fleck is an acclaimed cross-genre artist with roots in bluegrass. He particularly released “My Bluegrass Heart” in September 2021.
The Grammy-nominated Bush, a native of Bowling Green, Kentucky, has released seven albums and a live DVD over the past two decades. He continues to play the festival circuit and has earned the title, “King of Telluride.”
Douglas, a 14-time Grammy winner and three-time CMA Musician of the Year recipient, is a recording and touring artist incorporating elements of country, bluegrass, blues and more. He has also produced albums for Alison Krauss, The Whites, and Steep Canyon Rangers among others.
Tickets are priced at $23.50-$69. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
For tickets or more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.
