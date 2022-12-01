dayton logo
Brian Regan comedy show at Victoria Theatre postponed

Comedian Brian Regan’s appearance at the Victoria Theatre has been postponed. He was scheduled to perform Dec. 1 courtesy of Dayton Live.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Brian Regan’s performance at the Victoria Theatre, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 1, has been postponed with a date to be announced,” cited an announcement on the Dayton Live website. “Please hold onto your tickets. A rescheduled performance will be announced shortly. If you have any additional ticketing needs, please contact our Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 or by email at tickets@daytonlive.org.”

For more information, visit daytonlive.org.

