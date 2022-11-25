‘Candlelight Tour of Homes’ in Middletown returns after three-year hiatus

“Homeowners volunteer to open their homes for the tour and the other historic buildings and churches are asked to participate as well,” said Glaser-Jones. “A lot of the homes will be decorated for the holidays.”

The Sorg Mansion was part of the home tour in 2018, but the home has undergone renovations since then, and “it’s absolutely breathtaking inside.”

This year’s tour will include seven homes, two churches, The Windamere and Sorg Opera House. Participants will be given a map/passport of the event once they check in at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at 114 South Broad St.

The event is typically conducted every other year, alternating with The Highlands Historic District home tour. South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes is usually on the even years with The Highlands Historic District home tour in odd years. Highlands Historic District is slated to host the tour next year.

“It’s nice to see people coming back out and enjoying being together, and seeing things again in person,” said Glaser-Jones. “It’s just a nice neighborhood event to share with the public.”

The festivities will also include horse-drawn wagon rides, strolling carolers and two additional homes will host wassail stops.

How to go

What: South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes

Where: Middletown’s South Main district

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Cost: $25

More info: Guests will check in at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.. To purchase tickets, go to https://thewindamere.ticketspice.com/south-main-candlelight-tour-of-homes.

Tour stops

St. Paul’s United Church of Church (1877)

First United Methodist Church (1891)

Sorg Opera House (1891)

Oglesby Barnitz Bank (1929)

Sorg Mansion (1887)

Leibee House (1872)

Ida Beardsley House (1891)

Gardner House (1927)

Simon (Charles T. ) Goldman House (1891)

Calvin Verity House (1885)

Bevis House (1888)

Note: Most access will be to the main floor of the homes. (None of the homes are handicap accessible.)