Carroll High School presents musical ‘Anastasia’ this weekend

Caption Members of the orchestra in rehearsal for "Anastasia," slated March 18-20. PHOTO COURTESY OF CARROLL HIGH SCHOOL

The production is directed by Toni Weitz, who staged an outstanding production of “Oklahoma!” in 2019. Rachel Barnell serves as musical director.

“Anastasia’s desires are simple: to find true love that comes from being with her family,” said Weitz and Barnell in a statement. “Her journey from Russia to France, though a fictitious one, is one that audience members will relate to, as so many have desired to reconnect with family members distanced due to the pandemic. Watching characters onstage who are reluctantly fleeing the homeland they love for safety will resonate with audience members who have watched the conflict in Ukraine with heavy hearts. Our show reveals the hope and love that awaits at the end of the journey, and we are excited to share that hope with audiences this weekend.”

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday inside the Carroll Gymnasium, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased online at carrollhs.org or at the school office.