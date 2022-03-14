Carroll High School presents musical ‘Anastasia’ this weekend

Carroll High School Freedom Players presents composer Stephen Flaherty, lyricist Lynn Ahrens and librettist Terrence McNally’s 2017 musical “Anastasia” March 18-20.
Based on the 1997 animated film of the same name, the musical tells the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped the execution of her family. The focal point is Anya, an orphan, who knows nothing of her childhood. Along the way, Dimitry and Vlad join Anya’s journey to find her true self and answer the mystery of Anastasia Romanov.
Songs include “Journey to the Past,” “Once Upon a December,” “In My Dreams,” and “Stay, I Pray You.” In particular, the beautifully inspiring “Journey to the Past” received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.
Principals include Isabella Olivas as Anya, Max Weitz as Dmitry, Brian Crum as Vlad, Patrick Morrow as Gleb, Tori Kozma as Lily, and Grace Bete as the Dowager Empress. The cast includes Hope Danis as Countess Ipolitov, Ellie Savage as Young Anastasia, Neve Monigan as Tsarina, Bruce Crossman as Tsar, Tess Schlegel as Olga Romanov, Syndey Ramsey as Tatiana Romanov, Maria Davis as Maria Romanov, Joey Brown as Alexei, and ensemble members Graysen Thompson, Natalie Wourms, Caleb Weitz, Gabriel River Demmy-Stover, and Dominic Harber along with Maria Wilson as Marfa, Nora Sableski as Paulina, Miranda Schock as Dunya, Samuel Smith as Count Leopold, Lily Wittman as Countess Gregory, Alex Henderson as Sergei, Gabe Lavender as Count Gregory, Madison Corcoran as Announcer, Sarah Campbell as Exiled Russian, Angelina Madden as Smoker, and Caitlyn Wehner as Featured Swan Ballet Dancer.
The production is directed by Toni Weitz, who staged an outstanding production of “Oklahoma!” in 2019. Rachel Barnell serves as musical director.
“Anastasia’s desires are simple: to find true love that comes from being with her family,” said Weitz and Barnell in a statement. “Her journey from Russia to France, though a fictitious one, is one that audience members will relate to, as so many have desired to reconnect with family members distanced due to the pandemic. Watching characters onstage who are reluctantly fleeing the homeland they love for safety will resonate with audience members who have watched the conflict in Ukraine with heavy hearts. Our show reveals the hope and love that awaits at the end of the journey, and we are excited to share that hope with audiences this weekend.”
Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday inside the Carroll Gymnasium, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased online at carrollhs.org or at the school office.
