Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the gals this weekend

This year’s event will be two 30-minute shows and an hour-long show. Like all improv, stories are made-up right on the spot. The first half hour will have the theme of first dates. Anyone can go to the website to help inspire this first scene. The cast will take suggestions from the audience in order to set up the remaining scenes.

One of most important tenants of Galentine’s Day is the fact that the performers are all women. Many times, women have been underrepresented in improv and comedy. This show will also be all about sisterhood. There will be a mix of performers from beginners to intermediate.

“Honestly, you can go anywhere and a see a night of men perform,” said Emmalee Daniels, among the 20 women slated to perform. “I feel like a lot of times the comedy world is ruled by one type of personality. Throughout time, women have proven that they deserve a space and time. They deserve a voice.”

While the show is geared toward women, men are invited to come. Carter said Black Box wants to connect with the community and make everyone feel welcome in their space.

“When the audience sees the variety and background of cultures that we have on stage coming together as a team, they will see what the Black Box is all about, which is inclusion,” he said. “I hope they feel the love and support.”

The show is BYOB meaning you can bring a six pack or a bottle of wine. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at daytonblackboximprov.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door, but patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

For anyone who might want to try improv themselves, there will be a new Level 1 class starting Sunday, Feb. 13. Visit the troupe’s website for more information. Beyond having fun, improv can greatly improve other aspects of your life.

“It’s not about coming out with a joke,” Daniels said. “It’s figuring out what works and to communicate effectively. Improv will teach you on Day One to listen to understand, not to listen to respond.”

Black Box Improv Theater is located at 518 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton and can be contacted by email at contact@daytonblackboximprov.com. Proof of vaccinations are required upon entry for all patrons and performers. Masks will also be required while inside the theater for the immediate future.