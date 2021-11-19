Celebrated humorist to appear at Victoria Theatre

“Sedaris’s powers of observation have never been sharper, and his ability to shock readers into laughter unparalleled,” noted Dayton Live in a release. “But much of the comedy here is born out of that vertiginous moment when your own body betrays you and you realize that the story of your life is made up of more past than future. If you love David Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you’re getting into at his live readings. You’d be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening.”

The Victoria Theatre is located at 138 N. Main St., Dayton.