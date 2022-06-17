Celtic Fest Ohio offers entertaining fun this weekend in Waynesville

Celebrate all things Irish as Celtic Fest Ohio takes place Saturday, June 18 in Waynesville.
Celtic Fest Ohio, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., offers a day of entertainment featuring musical performances by Albannach, Drowsy Lads, Father Son and Friends, Dulahan, Poor Man’s Gambit and others.
In addition to food, drinks and vendors, the family-friendly festival has workshops, a whiskey tasting, border collie demonstrations, games and other activities.
Tickets are $10-$45. Children 12 and under are admitted free. The festivities will be held at the Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds, 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville.
For more information, visit celticfestohio.com.
