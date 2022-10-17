Centerville High School to be featured on NBC’s ‘Today Show’

Centerville High School will be spotlighted on NBC’s “The Today Show” during the 8 a.m. hour on Friday, Oct. 21.
Airing live from Centerville Stadium at Centerville High School, the segment, titled “Friday Morning Lights,” will feature Centerville’s football team, cheerleaders, jazz band, coeds, mascot and “The Herd” student section.
Former band parent Cheryl Thompson nominated Centerville High School for the segment, which offers a weekly spotlight on what brings a community together on a Friday night across the country.
Friday also marks the last regular season home game and senior night.
