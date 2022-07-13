Centerville’s family-friendly Party in the Park returns Friday

The Heart of Centerville Washington Township’s (HOCWT) final Party in the Park event of the summer will be held Friday, July 15 starting at 6 p.m. at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike.
This concert, dining and shopping experience features numerous food trucks and over 30 curated vendors, boutiques and small businesses. A free rock painting activity for families will also be provided courtesy of local art businesses Artsy Mind, Raise Your Brush, and the Arts Commission of Centerville. The Fries Band will take the stage of the Stubbs Park amphitheater as the featured musical guest.
Patrons can also enjoy beer, wine and liquor sales from local Heavier Than Air, Loose Ends, and Bock Family breweries. If you like games of chance, there will be card games and a Big 6 Wheel game table.
The event, held rain or shine, will conclude with a screening of Disney’s “Encanto” beginning at 9:30 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to the park and bring their lawn chairs for The Fries Band rock concert and “Encanto” screening.
Organizers noted about 3,000 people attended last month’s Party in the Park event. The first 100 event attendees arriving Friday will receive a free HOCWT canvas tote bag.
For more information, visit https://www.centervilleohio.gov/home.
