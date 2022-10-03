Chris Tomlin, MercyMe to join forces at Nutter Center

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at tomlinmercyme.com. Patrons can sign up now for the pre-sale at tomlinmercyme.com.

“After years of incredible friendship, I am so excited to announce that I am hitting the road with MercyMe this winter for the first time,” said Tomlin, in a release. “For me, there is no better way to close out 2022 than to come together and celebrate God for all he has done, is doing, and will continue to do in each of our lives… And since it will be December, there may just need to be a ‘flurry’ of Christmas songs in the night, hope to see you there!”