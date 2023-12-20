CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: Your guide to spiritual events across the Miami Valley

9:15 -10:15 a.m. Christmas with Crossroads at Bellbrook Middle School, 3600 Feedwire Road, Bellbrook. Free. What happened in a tiny village outside of Jerusalem 2,000 years ago changed the world, and it can change yours today. Christmas with Crossroads is an immersive, family-friendly, Christmas experience happening Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. and December 24 at 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. with Crossroads Dayton. Adults and children can participate in this free, one-of-a-kind Christmas experience, including live music, candle lighting, hot chocolate, cookies, and the story of Christmas told like never before, including a giant pop-up book!

10-11:30 a.m. Christmas Eve Service at The Bridge, 4650 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield. For more information, visit https://thebridgespringfield.com.

11 a.m. Christmas Eve Service at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd., Trotwood. Enjoy the “Sounds of the Season” Christmas Cantata featuring traditional carols and gospel favorites. All are welcome.

4-5 p.m. and 8:30-10 p.m. Christmas Eve Services at Shiloh Church UCC, 5300 Philadelphia Dr. (N. Main St. & Philadelphia Dr.), Dayton. Free. Join in to celebrate Christmas Eve. Family service at 4 p.m. Organ music concert at 8:30 p.m. Candlelight service at 9 p.m. All are welcome.

5 p.m. Christmas @ Covenant a Christmas Eve Service will be held at Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., Springfield. All are welcome.

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Luminaries at David’s Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering. Bring your family and friends and enjoy over 4,600 luminaries, nearly 1,400 wreaths, the 120′ tall flag pole and the 30′ X 60′ flag.

5 p.m. A festive Christmas Eve service of Holy Eucharist will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Woodman Drive. A puppet Christmas Pageant involving the young and young at heart is also planned. Free parking.

6 p.m. “I Believe” Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held at Revive Church, 4701 Frederick Pike, Dayton. Christmas is a season of joy, love and a celebration of the birth of Jesus. Join in every Sunday in the month of December building up to the biggest celebration on Sunday, December 24. All services begin at 11 a.m. with an additional candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. Every service will have a hot cocoa bar.

7-8 p.m. A Family Christmas Eve service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., Springfield. Covenant Presbyterian is a downtown, mission-driven and inclusive congregation. Everyone is welcome.

7 p.m. Christmas Eve service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 141 S. Ludlow St. in downtown Dayton. There is parking behind the church, entering off Fifth Street.