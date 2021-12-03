dayton logo
Christmastime is here: Your animated favorites return to Sinclair

left to right: Ian Spraul (Linus), Helen Grisez (Sally), Alexis Paige (Lucy) and Colin Drayer (Charlie Brown) in Sinclair Community College's production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
left to right: Ian Spraul (Linus), Helen Grisez (Sally), Alexis Paige (Lucy) and Colin Drayer (Charlie Brown) in Sinclair Community College's production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Charles M. Schulz’s beloved Peanuts gang is back in Sinclair Community College’s annual holiday presentation of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” continuing through Dec. 5.

left to right: Alexis Paige (Lucy), Helen Grisez (Sally), Colin Drayer (Charlie Brown) and Ian Spraul (Linus) in Sinclair Community College's production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

left to right: Alexis Paige (Lucy), Helen Grisez (Sally), Colin Drayer (Charlie Brown) and Ian Spraul (Linus) in Sinclair Community College's production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
left to right: Alexis Paige (Lucy), Helen Grisez (Sally), Colin Drayer (Charlie Brown) and Ian Spraul (Linus) in Sinclair Community College's production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Faithfully based on the 1965 animated TV special and charmingly directed by Gina Kleesattel, the breezy, feel-good production is centered on Charlie and his friends grappling with the real reason for the season.

The cast includes Colin Drayer as Charlie Brown, Connor Gray as Snoopy, Alexis Paige as Lucy, Ian Spraul as Linus, Tanner Henry as Pig Pen, Emma Campbell as Frieda, David Shockey as Schroeder, Alayah Young as Violet, Helen Grisez as Sally, Kamilah Noaks as Patty, and Deangelo Powell as Shermy.

ExploreThe art of making art: A tribute to Stephen Sondheim

“This 40-minute production has become a family tradition and a perfect introduction for young children to live theatre,” said Sinclair marketing specialist Patti Celek, in a release. “Featuring colorful costumes and scenery, the show is perfect for school, church, scout and other youth groups.”

HOW TO GO

What: “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

When: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Cost: $8

Tickets: Visit sinclair.edu/tickets

FYI: ASL Shadow Interpreted performances are Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Helen Grisez (Sally) and Ian Spraul (Linus) in Sinclair Community College's production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Helen Grisez (Sally) and Ian Spraul (Linus) in Sinclair Community College's production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
Helen Grisez (Sally) and Ian Spraul (Linus) in Sinclair Community College's production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Russell Florence

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

