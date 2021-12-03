Christmastime is here: Your animated favorites return to Sinclair

Charles M. Schulz’s beloved Peanuts gang is back in Sinclair Community College’s annual holiday presentation of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” continuing through Dec. 5.
Credit: PATTI CELEK
Faithfully based on the 1965 animated TV special and charmingly directed by Gina Kleesattel, the breezy, feel-good production is centered on Charlie and his friends grappling with the real reason for the season.
The cast includes Colin Drayer as Charlie Brown, Connor Gray as Snoopy, Alexis Paige as Lucy, Ian Spraul as Linus, Tanner Henry as Pig Pen, Emma Campbell as Frieda, David Shockey as Schroeder, Alayah Young as Violet, Helen Grisez as Sally, Kamilah Noaks as Patty, and Deangelo Powell as Shermy.
“This 40-minute production has become a family tradition and a perfect introduction for young children to live theatre,” said Sinclair marketing specialist Patti Celek, in a release. “Featuring colorful costumes and scenery, the show is perfect for school, church, scout and other youth groups.”
HOW TO GO
What: “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton
When: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Cost: $8
Tickets: Visit sinclair.edu/tickets
FYI: ASL Shadow Interpreted performances are Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Credit: PATTI CELEK
