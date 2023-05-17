Comedian Fortune Feimster to perform in Dayton in November

The stand-up comedian, writer and actor’s one-hour specials are currently streaming on Netflix. Prior to her one-hour specials, Netflix released Feimster’s half-hour special in 2018 as part of “The Standups,” which received rave reviews. She has also done late night TV sets on “Conan” and “Late Night with Seth Myers” and has another acclaimed half-hour special on Comedy Central.

Beginning her career in Los Angeles as a member of the prestigious Groundlings Sunday Company, Feimster first became known nationally as a writer and panelist on E’s hit show “Chelsea Lately” before starring as a series regular on Hulu’s “The Mindy Project” and NBC’s “Champions.” Her many guest appearances and recurring roles on TV shows including “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” “Dear White People,” “Claws,” “Glee” and “The L Word: Generation Q.”