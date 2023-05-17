X

Comedian Fortune Feimster to perform in Dayton in November

25 minutes ago

Fortune Feimster will bring her “Live Laugh Love Tour” to the Schuster Center on Saturday, Nov. 4 courtesy of Dayton Live.

The stand-up comedian, writer and actor’s one-hour specials are currently streaming on Netflix. Prior to her one-hour specials, Netflix released Feimster’s half-hour special in 2018 as part of “The Standups,” which received rave reviews. She has also done late night TV sets on “Conan” and “Late Night with Seth Myers” and has another acclaimed half-hour special on Comedy Central.

Beginning her career in Los Angeles as a member of the prestigious Groundlings Sunday Company, Feimster first became known nationally as a writer and panelist on E’s hit show “Chelsea Lately” before starring as a series regular on Hulu’s “The Mindy Project” and NBC’s “Champions.” Her many guest appearances and recurring roles on TV shows including “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” “Dear White People,” “Claws,” “Glee” and “The L Word: Generation Q.”

Her film appearances include “Office Christmas Party,” “Social Animals,” “Father of the Year,” and “Yes Day.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and are available at daytonlive.org/fortune-feimster and through the Dayton Live Ticket Office Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 937-228-3630.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

