Comedians take spotlight in UD’s ‘Erma’s Got Talent’

Taking a cue from NBC’s reality hit “America’s Got Talent,” “Erma’s Got Talent” is sponsored by the UD’s Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop. The contestants will perform two minutes of their original stand-up material in front of three celebrity judges: acclaimed comedians Brian Kiley, Wendy Leibman and Joel Madison.

Kiley, former head monologue writer for Conan O’Brien, currently writes for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Liebman has performed on late night TV for years and was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” in Season 9. Madison is a Peabody Award-winner for his work on the original “Roseanne.” According to organizers, the judges will highlight the strengths and weaknesses of performance/material and offer expert suggestions.