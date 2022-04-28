dayton logo
Comedians take spotlight in UD’s ‘Erma’s Got Talent’

University of Dayton's Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop presents "Erma's Got Talent: The Stand-Up Auditions" on May 3. CONTRIBUTED

Twelve contestants from across the country, including Karen Jaffe of Dayton, will be featured in the University of Dayton’s “Erma’s Got Talent: The Stand-Up Auditions,” a free virtual event slated Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

Taking a cue from NBC’s reality hit “America’s Got Talent,” “Erma’s Got Talent” is sponsored by the UD’s Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop. The contestants will perform two minutes of their original stand-up material in front of three celebrity judges: acclaimed comedians Brian Kiley, Wendy Leibman and Joel Madison.

Kiley, former head monologue writer for Conan O’Brien, currently writes for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Liebman has performed on late night TV for years and was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” in Season 9. Madison is a Peabody Award-winner for his work on the original “Roseanne.” According to organizers, the judges will highlight the strengths and weaknesses of performance/material and offer expert suggestions.

Nancy Berk, host and co-producer of the podcast “Entertaining Insights,” will serve as emcee.

Explore10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

The winning contestant and runners up will perform on stage at “Attendee Stand-Up Comedy Night” on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the in-person Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop.

The event is open to the public, but registration is required. Visit here.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

