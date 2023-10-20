Comedy for the People showcase celebrates 1-year anniversary

A local comedy showcase will celebrate its one-year anniversary Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Wiley’s Comedy Club in downtown Dayton.

Comedy for the People, conceived by Jerrel Beamon with Dionte Allen, started at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grill in Vandalia after Beamon was connected to the venue via Mark Gregory, nephew to comedy great Dick Gregory.

“We ended up being a show that attracted a really diverse crowd — not just racially,” said Beamon, a comedian in Dayton for 4 1/2 years. “We [attracted] people who were conservative, liberal, old and young.”

The first three shows at Oscar’s were sold out, including a January 2023 show, but last December the venue burned down. Beamon had to scramble to find a venue for his sold-out show and decided to approach Wiley’s.

“I had a church show that night [when he contacted Wiley’s] and I prayed. I messaged Wiley’s as a Hail Mary. They said I could have it there one time, but it was so successful,” he said.

Since January, the shows have been held the last Wednesday of every month. Beamon said the shows have greatly improved at Wiley’s. At Oscar’s, Beamon and Allen had to do more of the seating and setting up. Beamon said things are more structured at Wiley’s since it’s already built for comedy.

“They have the atmosphere for a comedy show. We just have to bring the funny,” Beamon said. “I do the booking … I like to get people to perform that I’ve met on the road. I like to have a mix of everyone.”

Beamon is not new to successful shows. He travels all over for comedy and earlier this year performed at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City. Allen, his co-producer, has been seen on Amazon Prime. Beamon said the feedback for the shows has been amazing.

“People feel like they are a part of something real now,” Beamon said. “Oscar’s felt like an underground secret. This show keeps comedians honest. With this show, you can’t pander to any group. It makes everyone comfortable to do their act.”

The anniversary show, hosted by Allen with Beamon as the headliner, will feature Raymond Jackson, Harrison Butler and Wyatt Lutz. Beamon said he is usually in the background of the show or hosting, so headlining seemed natural. He promises the show will be epic.

“Every show has been better than the last one,” Beamon said. “I want it to be a show that isn’t topped for a while. I hope it can get people to fall in love with comedy in Dayton — not just loving me or Dionte. I want to lead the charge for this to be the best era of Dayton comedy.”

HOW TO GO

What: Comedy for the People

Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25

Cost: $15

More info: wileyscomedy.com

FYI: Following the show, there will be an after-party at Toxic Brew, 431 E. Fifth St., Dayton