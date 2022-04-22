COMING SOON: Drive-in movies return to downtown Dayton

The Wheels and Reels drive-in experience will return for a second year of fun and film under the stars.
Presented by Dayton-based entertainment company Liftoff Entertainment, Wheels and Reels will launch a three-week Drive In Theater Experience on Fridays beginning April 29 at Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton.
“The 2021 Wheels and Reels Events were such a great success, we decided to do it again this year,” said Jay Nigro, chief fun officer of Liftoff Entertainment, in a release. “Moving the date to Fridays will provide more opportunities for guests of all ages to join in the experience.”
The experience features a large, 40-foot inflatable movies screen and sound broadcasted through an FM Radion Station.
The parking lot will open at 7:30 p.m. with movies starting 15 minutes after sunset (approximately 9 p.m.). General admission tickets are $30 per carload and premium parking tickets are $40 per carload. Tickets are available at WheelsAndReelsDYT.com.
The Wheels and Reels series features:
April 29 – “Ghostbusters”
May 6 – “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope”
May 13 – “The Princess Bride”
“Watching a movie that I grew up watching, with my kids piled up in the back of the Jeep was awesome,” said Chris Harrison, an attendee last year, in a release. “Add pillows, blankets and the city sights and sounds in the background... there is not much more you can ask for.”
For more information, visit WheelsAndReelsDYT.com.
About the Author