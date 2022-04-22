COMING SOON: Drive-in movies return to downtown Dayton

Presented by Dayton-based entertainment company Liftoff Entertainment, Wheels and Reels will launch a three-week Drive In Theater Experience on Fridays beginning April 29 at Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton.

“The 2021 Wheels and Reels Events were such a great success, we decided to do it again this year,” said Jay Nigro, chief fun officer of Liftoff Entertainment, in a release. “Moving the date to Fridays will provide more opportunities for guests of all ages to join in the experience.”