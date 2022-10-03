Country music, fireworks, food trucks Saturday in West Carrollton

West Carrollton is celebrating all things country at Rockin’ The River slated Saturday, Oct. 8 in Erie Park, 5457 Marina Drive.
Headlined by The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute featuring Shawn Gerhard, the event will include local country artist Ashley Martin, an American flag skydive, numerous food trucks, and a pyrotechnic and fireworks show. All ticket and alcohol proceeds benefit the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association.
“We pride ourselves in the entertainment we provide like live music from The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute featuring Shawn Gerhard who will make you believe you’re sitting front row at Garth’s show!,” said event coordinator Cheryl Dillin, head of Dillin events, in a release. “West Carrollton challenged us to ‘up the game’ with their events this year, and we are doing our best to answer that challenge. We think this show is on the right track to leave a positive mark in the community of West Carrollton as well as with the charity.”
Participating food trucks include: Rolling Indulgence, Rib N It, El Meson, Illy’s Pizza, Pa Kettle Corn & Roadside Grille, Momma’z Boyz, IQuisines food truck, and Mother Clucking Chicken Coop.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Children under 12 receive free admission. No refunds. Rain date is Oct. 9. Free parking is available. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. No coolers permitted.
Details about the permanent memorial can be found here: https://www.mcmemorial.com/memorial-site.
Visit www.dillinevents.com for pre-sale tickets and more information about the event.
About the Author