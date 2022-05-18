Culture Works celebrates the arts this weekend at Day Air Ballpark

The Dayton Dragons will host Culture Works, the funding, advocacy and service organization supporting arts and culture in the Dayton region, at Day Air Ballpark Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22 in support of the annual Culture Works fundraising campaign.
The weekend will include Culture Works performers singing the national anthem during the events. There will also be Culture Works first pitches, inning break performances, plaza performances, radio interviews and TV interviews.
Culture Works performers include:
- K12 and TEJAS
- Ben Baugham Chalk Art
- Elyse Schmidt, WSU Vocal Student
- Dwyer Irish Dance
- Rachael Watts, WSU Vocal Grad
- Tatum Jackson, WSU Vocal Student
Dragon mascots Heater and Gem are co-chairs of the annual Culture Works campaign. The Dragons will be donating a portion of ticket sales this weekend to Culture Works as part of the event. Tickets can be purchased here.
Also, the Dragons Foundation 50/50 raffle is going to be a rolling jackpot all week long from May 17 – May 22 and will support Culture Works. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to one lucky winner and the other 50 percent goes directly to Culture Works. Fans can actually get 50/50 raffle tickets right now through the online portal at http://www.daytondragons5050.com/.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
For more information about Culture Works, visit https://cultureworks.org/.
