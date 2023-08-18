Dayton African American Cultural Festival this weekend: What to know

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Events
By
23 minutes ago
X

The 17th annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival will illuminate Black identity Saturday and Sunday at Island MetroPark.

The festivities will feature live music, including African drumming, as well as multiple food and merchandise vendors, educational resources, activities for children and more.

Saturday’s music performances, slated from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Michael Wright Mainstage, will be headlined by hip hop legend Kool Moe Dee, scheduled to perform at 7:15 p.m. Also performing Saturday: Soul Tunes; Tyrell; Derick Wilson; Y’vette “Diva” Williams; In the Pocket Show Band; TL Sims; Mississippi Red; The Deron Bell Band; Robin Shackleford; Gwen Blackstone; Luther Suede; Carnae Tha Voice; Yuh Von; and Elijah Seabrook.

Sunday’s gospel lineup, slated from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., will include such artists as: Tonya Baker; Ley Ley; Chris Betts; Jacquie Johnson Nixon; Salt of the Earth; K-Drama; Reborn; Will Kellum; and Bishop Joshua Washington and Restoration.

Saturday’s programming at the African Village Council includes a village libation, storytelling, fashion show and an African wedding vow renewal.

On Sunday in the Village area, various authors will be on-site for a book signing and discussion, and there will also be a forum devoted to female and male conversations. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kids Korner, the Emerson Dance Team, DHS Drill Team and Trotwood Band will perform. A celebration of the arts and hip hop will be held on the Millennial Stage from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Explore10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

The festival was created to provide a space to celebrate the richness of the African American experience. It also seeks to promote culture, art, education and health awareness.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton African American Cultural Festival

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20 from noon to 8 p.m. both days

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

Cost: Free

Info: For more information including a full schedule of events, visit www.daacf.com/index.html or Facebook

In Other News
1
Jethro Tull, 7 decades strong, performs Sunday at Rose
2
10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend
3
YWCA Dayton’s 2024 Women of Influence nominations now open
4
Day Air Ballpark hosts family-friendly Movie Night this weekend
5
Dayton Porchfest showcases region’s rich musical diversity

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top