Dayton African American Cultural Festival this weekend: What to know

The 17th annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival will illuminate Black identity Saturday and Sunday at Island MetroPark.

The festivities will feature live music, including African drumming, as well as multiple food and merchandise vendors, educational resources, activities for children and more.

Saturday’s music performances, slated from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Michael Wright Mainstage, will be headlined by hip hop legend Kool Moe Dee, scheduled to perform at 7:15 p.m. Also performing Saturday: Soul Tunes; Tyrell; Derick Wilson; Y’vette “Diva” Williams; In the Pocket Show Band; TL Sims; Mississippi Red; The Deron Bell Band; Robin Shackleford; Gwen Blackstone; Luther Suede; Carnae Tha Voice; Yuh Von; and Elijah Seabrook.

Sunday’s gospel lineup, slated from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., will include such artists as: Tonya Baker; Ley Ley; Chris Betts; Jacquie Johnson Nixon; Salt of the Earth; K-Drama; Reborn; Will Kellum; and Bishop Joshua Washington and Restoration.

Saturday’s programming at the African Village Council includes a village libation, storytelling, fashion show and an African wedding vow renewal.

On Sunday in the Village area, various authors will be on-site for a book signing and discussion, and there will also be a forum devoted to female and male conversations. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kids Korner, the Emerson Dance Team, DHS Drill Team and Trotwood Band will perform. A celebration of the arts and hip hop will be held on the Millennial Stage from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival was created to provide a space to celebrate the richness of the African American experience. It also seeks to promote culture, art, education and health awareness.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton African American Cultural Festival

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20 from noon to 8 p.m. both days

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

Cost: Free

Info: For more information including a full schedule of events, visit www.daacf.com/index.html or Facebook