Dayton Arcade to bring back festive holiday celebration after three-decade hiatus

Credit: Dayton.com

From Tuesday, Dec. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 9, the Dayton Arcade will be bringing back its annual holiday tradition, "Holly Days," which features food, artisans

Credit: Dayton.com

