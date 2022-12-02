Dayton-area high school choirs featured in holiday concert at Schuster Center

Omar Lozano, a bassoonist in the Lima Symphony Orchestra who occasionally substitutes with the Dayton Philharmonic, has led the Miami East Choir since 2009. In addition to building the choir program through the years, especially providing a bridge from junior high to high school in terms of sectional expectations, he values synchronization.

“Our goal is to be in sync, to sound like one person rather than individual voices,” said Lozano. “Harmony and blending also helps to produce a perfect, pure sound.”

Having particularly introduced “Glow” to his students, Lozano is grateful for the opportunity to have his choir join the DPO for such a meaningful concert.

“Some of my students have never performed on stage with an orchestra before,” he said. “It’s so neat to be able to see their excitement, especially on the Schuster Center stage. I hope my students take away from this experience how wonderful it was to come together and make beautiful music.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Dec. 2-3; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Cost: $5-$85

Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org