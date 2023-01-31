X
Dayton Art Institute embraces ‘Art of Love’ in February

Events
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Dayton Art Institute is preparing “The Art of Love,” a special curated art experience in February.

Perfect for first dates, budding romantics and couples of all kinds, the event will be held on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission includes access to all galleries, a free art making project, a photo booth pop up, and a self-guided gallery conversation tour for couples at no additional charge.

“You bring your special someone and we’ll do the rest,” organizers said in a release.

Explore35 events to keep you busy in Dayton this February

Participating couples will also receive discounts on wine, coffee and tea in the Leo Cafe, and a chance to win a special raffle prize each Sunday. Pairs of tickets to several upcoming Dayton Live performances include “R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - A Celebration of The Legendary Queen of Soul,” “A Soldier’s Play” and comedian Tom Papa.

The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North. For more information, call 937-223-4278 or visit daytonartinstitute.org.

