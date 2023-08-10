Dayton Art Institute reveals details for 2023 Oktoberfest

The Dayton Art Institute’s 52nd annual Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 22–24 on the museum’s grounds.

Presented by Miller Lite, the DAI Oktoberfest will kick off Friday with the Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by the Preview Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festivities will continue Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

“This year’s Oktoberfest promises to be another fantastic weekend of celebration for the community,” said DAI Director and CEO Michael Roediger in a news release. “Oktoberfest is the museum’s largest fundraiser and a beloved Dayton tradition, which is why our Associate Board members and staff have worked hard to make this special event a memorable one that the whole family can enjoy.”

The Lederhosen Lunch is a special community lunch offering the only free admission of the weekend. The main beer truck will be open, and a variety of foods are available for purchase including bratwurst, mettwurst, schnitzel sandwiches, German salads, homemade noodles and beverages. The Lederhosen Lunch will feature live music. Guests may also buy event tickets as well as Oktoberfest mugs and T-shirts.

The Preview Party is an exclusive, ticketed event that includes complimentary draft beer, wine and soft drinks as well as live entertainment by Mojoflo. Free shuttle service will be offered during the Preview Party. Guests may park at the University of Dayton parking lot on River Park Drive, located between the Marriott and the former Dayton Daily News building, and take free shuttles directly to and from the Preview Party. Advance tickets for the Preview Party are $55 for members and $75 for non-members and may be purchased online at daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest. All tickets purchased at the gate are $95. All guests must be 21 with a valid ID to attend the Preview Party.

Advance general admission tickets for Oktoberfest (Saturday/Sunday) are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and youth (ages 7–18). Tickets purchased at the gate are $10 for adults and $7 seniors and youth. Children 6 and under are free. Advance general admission tickets are available for purchase at the following Dayton-area locations (through the close of business on Sept. 22): Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood, Washington Square and Springboro; Arrow Wine on Far Hills and Lyons Road; Ghostlight Coffee on Patterson, Wayne and at the Second Street Market; Coffee Hub in Xenia and Beavercreek; and Old Scratch Pizza in Beavercreek, Downtown Dayton and Washington Township. Advance general admission tickets may also be purchased at the DAI during regular museum hours.

The longest-running Oktoberfest celebration in southwest Ohio, the DAI Oktoberfest was established by the DAI Associate Board in 1971, with the first full public festival in 1972. Each year, the Associate Board helps organize the festival as a fundraiser to support the museum. Over the years, the Associate Board has raised over $8 million for the museum through Oktoberfest. Since its inception, more than one million people have attended the DAI Oktoberfest.

For more information, visit daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest. Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton.