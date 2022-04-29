Dayton-based pop-rock group returns to form

The term pop-rock has different meanings to different people, but a prime, current example is “No Secrets,” the hook-filled debut from BRLY. The Dayton-based group, led by singer-songwriter Matt Buehrle, celebrates its release at the Trolley Stop in Dayton on Friday, April 29. Columbus-based Jared Mahone, who produced the album, will open the show with a solo set.
Buehrle recently discussed “No Secrets.”
Ultra-melodic: “I’m a pop guy through and through. I love earworms. I’m always looking for those hooks that are still stuck in your ear two minutes after you listen to something. That’s my favorite part about writing music.”
Early experience: “I was composing songs as soon as I had access to a keyboard when I was around 11. I started taking piano lessons in fourth-grade. I was playing in little garage bands by fifth-grade and I’ve been doing stuff ever since. When I was a freshman at Alter, my cousin was a senior, and we had a jam-rock band called Red Now Wonder. We played at Canal Street Tavern, Oregon Express, Peach’s and other places.”
Musical detour: “I ended studying jazz and classical and then I took a gig up at Coldwater Café in Tipp City, where I was the house jazz act for seven years. Between that and having my son, who is 5 years old, I’d taken a lot of time away from my own music. I hadn’t been writing songs for a while and that’s why this album is so special to me.”
Friendly nudge: “Josh Gonzalez, who is the drummer in the band and a good friend of mine, actually coaxed me back into it doing my music again. It was him and I that first decided we’d spend some money and make a good, professionally-recorded album.”
Studio assistance: “Jared and I have been friends a long time. I sent him some iPhone recordings and he immediately messaged back, ‘Oh, bro, I could kill these if you let me produce it.’ So, we did. Jared is an insanely talented musician and a wonderful producer. He made some simple changes to the tunes that were mind-blowingly great.”
Reignited: “When I returned to writing, recording and performing, I realized this huge part of me was missing for the last decade. Music is such a necessary outlet for me to get things off my chest and to process what’s going on in my life. Realizing how important it is to my mental health, I’ll forever be appreciative to Josh for relighting that spark.”
HOW TO GO
Who: BRLY with Jared Mahone
Where: Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., Dayton
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29
Cost: $5
More info: 937-461-1101 or trolleystopdayton.com
