Dayton club to host German comfort-food carryout event next weekend

Craving comfort food? The Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club will be serving up a number of hearty and wholesome German dishes at a carryout event March 13.
The German comfort food carryout, scheduled for Saturday, March 13 from 3-7 p.m., will feature cabbage roll and schnitzel dinners, along with individual cabbage rolls and schnitzel sandwiches. Customers can also purchase a packaged combination of specialty bratwursts and mettwursts.
The cabbage roll and schnitzel dinners will also include mashed potatoes, applesauce and dessert. Each dinner is $15, while a la carte cabbage rolls are $6 apiece, schnitzel sandwiches are $7, and the package of specialty brats and metts is $10.
A variety pack of six German beers can be ordered with food for $20. The six-packs, depending on availability, can consist of German beer styles such as Hefe-Weizen, Weissbier, Dark Schwarzbier or pilsners.
Customers will also be able to bid on the German Gift Basket Raffle, which contains the following items:
- Extra large FC Bayern Munchen Shirt
- Dayton Liederkranz Turner Cookbook
- Harvest potato soup
- German-style sauerkraut
- Dark morello cherries
- Horseradish sauce
- Hazelnut spread
- Butter Spekulatius
- Five-pack of Knoppers
- Butter cookies coated with milk chocolate
- Mamba Tropics Fruit Chews
- Merci assortment of European chocolates
- Alpine milk chocolate with hazelnuts
- Goldbears
- Beck’s Oktoberfest beads
Six raffle tickets are $5.
Orders can be placed for the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club’s German Comfort Food Carryout through Thursday, March 11 at 10 p.m. To place an order, customers can visit the German club’s website or call 937-985-4853. Customers will pick up their pre-paid orders on Saturday, March 13 between 3-7 p.m. at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, located at 1400 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.
WANT TO GO?
What: German Comfort Food Carryout
Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St. in Dayton
When: Saturday, March 13 from 3-7 p.m.