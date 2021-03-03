Dayton club to host German comfort-food carryout event next weekend

Customers will also be able to bid on the German Gift Basket Raffle, which contains the following items:

Extra large FC Bayern Munchen Shirt

Dayton Liederkranz Turner Cookbook

Harvest potato soup

German-style sauerkraut

Dark morello cherries

Horseradish sauce

Hazelnut spread

Butter Spekulatius

Five-pack of Knoppers

Butter cookies coated with milk chocolate

Mamba Tropics Fruit Chews

Merci assortment of European chocolates

Alpine milk chocolate with hazelnuts

Goldbears

Beck’s Oktoberfest beads

Six raffle tickets are $5.

Orders can be placed for the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club’s German Comfort Food Carryout through Thursday, March 11 at 10 p.m. To place an order, customers can visit the German club’s website or call 937-985-4853. Customers will pick up their pre-paid orders on Saturday, March 13 between 3-7 p.m. at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, located at 1400 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.

WANT TO GO?

What: German Comfort Food Carryout

Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St. in Dayton

When: Saturday, March 13 from 3-7 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook