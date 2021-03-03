X

Dayton club to host German comfort-food carryout event next weekend

Prost! Oktoberfest featuring a German American Day Celebration was held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, German food and beer were enjoyed by attendees in a tent with socially distanced tables instead of inside the club as has been in past years. Food, beer and merchandise could also be ordered to go onsite or online via the club's Square site. Did we spot you at the Kranz during Oktoberfest? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Prost! Oktoberfest featuring a German American Day Celebration was held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, German food and beer were enjoyed by attendees in a tent with socially distanced tables instead of inside the club as has been in past years. Food, beer and merchandise could also be ordered to go onsite or online via the club's Square site. Did we spot you at the Kranz during Oktoberfest? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Events | 25 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

Craving comfort food? The Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club will be serving up a number of hearty and wholesome German dishes at a carryout event March 13.

The German comfort food carryout, scheduled for Saturday, March 13 from 3-7 p.m., will feature cabbage roll and schnitzel dinners, along with individual cabbage rolls and schnitzel sandwiches. Customers can also purchase a packaged combination of specialty bratwursts and mettwursts.

The cabbage roll and schnitzel dinners will also include mashed potatoes, applesauce and dessert. Each dinner is $15, while a la carte cabbage rolls are $6 apiece, schnitzel sandwiches are $7, and the package of specialty brats and metts is $10.

ExploreLOCAL RESTAURANT NEWS: A ‘ghost kitchen,’ a specialty market and the return of a BBQ favorite
Schnitzel sandwich and sides.
Schnitzel sandwich and sides.

A variety pack of six German beers can be ordered with food for $20. The six-packs, depending on availability, can consist of German beer styles such as Hefe-Weizen, Weissbier, Dark Schwarzbier or pilsners.

ExploreLocal St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are BACK — with some safeguards

Customers will also be able to bid on the German Gift Basket Raffle, which contains the following items:

  • Extra large FC Bayern Munchen Shirt
  • Dayton Liederkranz Turner Cookbook
  • Harvest potato soup
  • German-style sauerkraut
  • Dark morello cherries
  • Horseradish sauce
  • Hazelnut spread
  • Butter Spekulatius
  • Five-pack of Knoppers
  • Butter cookies coated with milk chocolate
  • Mamba Tropics Fruit Chews
  • Merci assortment of European chocolates
  • Alpine milk chocolate with hazelnuts
  • Goldbears
  • Beck’s Oktoberfest beads

Six raffle tickets are $5.

ExploreCelebrate the arrival of spring with art, dining and shopping specials in downtown Dayton

Orders can be placed for the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club’s German Comfort Food Carryout through Thursday, March 11 at 10 p.m. To place an order, customers can visit the German club’s website or call 937-985-4853. Customers will pick up their pre-paid orders on Saturday, March 13 between 3-7 p.m. at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, located at 1400 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.

WANT TO GO?

What: German Comfort Food Carryout

Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St. in Dayton

When: Saturday, March 13 from 3-7 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.