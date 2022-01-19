DAYTON EATS: Support local dining during Winter Restaurant Week

New this year, some restaurants are offering four course meals, and Meadowlark is taking a special twist on things by serving brunch for dinner, because who doesn’t love breakfast?

“The menus this year look really terrific,” Zahora said. “There’s a lot of great food out there for the community to try. People love this event, and it always has a huge positive impact for our local restaurants.”

Here’s a couple of menus that caught our eye, with plenty of others to tempt and delight. For a complete list and more details, visit https://dineoutdayton.com/project/winter-restaurant-week.

elé Bistro & Wine Bar

3680 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

(937) 384-2253

Cost: $30.22 per person, add a wine pairing for $15

First course: Duck confit salad with arugula, house duck confit, smoked cherries, goat cheese, crispy fried leeks and lemon poppyseed vinaigrette, paired with Stoller Pinot Noir, Rosé or a Winter Wonder salad with roasted zucchini, bell peppers, asparagus, orzo, spinach, cucumber and tomato, topped with warm feta and pine nuts in a roasted garlic golden balsamic vinaigrette paired with Emmolo, Sauvignon Blanc.

Second course: Choice of Red wine and fresh Herb braised lamb and beef Shepards pie topped with mashed potatoes finished with mascarpone and white cheddar then broiled until bubbly and golden, paired with Conundrum 10th Anniversary, Red Blend or pan seared brown butter sea scallops over crispy brussels sprouts and creamy saffron parmesan risotto paired with Raimat, Albarino or Khao Soi, Northern Thai coconut curry noodle soup topped with pickled bok choy, crispy fried noodles, sliced shallot and fresh lime (Vegetarian) paired with Von Wilhelm Haus, Riesling.

Third course: Caramelized Honey Creme Brulee paired with Poquito, Moscato or Triple Chocolate Dessert Cake paired with Liberty School, Cabernet Sauvignon.

Meadowlark Restaurant

5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

(937) 434-4750

Cost: $32.22 per person

Meadowlark’s brunch for dinner theme starts with your choice of amuse-bouche — a mini hash brown with sour cream and spiced pork belly or mini hash brown with mushroom-onion confit.

First Course: Biscuit and gravy or fried polenta sticks with spinach and mushrooms.

Second course: Slow-roasted pork hash with Idaho and sweet potatoes, choron sauce and haystack onions or Meadowlark shrimp and grits or fried chicken with AJ’s yeasted cornmeal waffle and apple cider syrup or black-eyed pea cakes with greens, mashed sweet potatoes and vegan hollandaise. Dessert: Fresh fruit pavlova or French toast bread pudding or Mexican warm drinking chocolate with dipping scone.

Caption Watermark served pigs in a blanket and mustard dip during the Miami Valley Restaurant Association's Sneak Peek to Winter Restaurant Week on Jan. 15, 2020, at Dayton's Steam Plant. More than 50 restaurants will offer 3-course meal deals priced at $20.20, $25.20, or $30.20 from Jan. 19-26 as part of the Winter Restaurant Week promotion. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED Caption Watermark served pigs in a blanket and mustard dip during the Miami Valley Restaurant Association's Sneak Peek to Winter Restaurant Week on Jan. 15, 2020, at Dayton's Steam Plant. More than 50 restaurants will offer 3-course meal deals priced at $20.20, $25.20, or $30.20 from Jan. 19-26 as part of the Winter Restaurant Week promotion. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED

Watermark

20 S. First St., Miamisburg

(937) 802-0891

Cost: $30.22 per person

First course: Cream of mushroom bisque (cup) with crème fraiche and croutons or Green Salad with shaved parmesan, creamy buttermilk ranch, croutons or an Arepas Posole corn masa cake topped with pork shoulder braised in red salsa, and a relish of shaved red cabbage, pickled red onion, scallion, radish, and lime or house-made chips with a fresh salsa of charred corn, black bean, lime, red onion, jalapeno.

Second course: Choice of Chile Relleno Nagada, a crispy cheese-stuffed poblano pepper with chayote succotash, walnut cream sauce, chimichurri and pomegranate seeds or Veal Barbacoa tacos (3 per order) house-made fresh corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and avocado foam, Spanish rice, and charro beans with caramelized onion and chipotle or green chile and chicken tamale bake made with corn masa and fresh chicken layered with tomatillo salsa, Mexican street corn, and crispy chicken skin crackling.

Dessert: Choice of Tres Leches, a traditional Mexican cake soaked with “three milks” and topped with whipped cream and crushed pistachio, or a Churro Cheesecake Bar made with cinnamon and cream cheese filling surrounded by a delicious cinnamon-sugar and butter-dough crust.

2022 WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

Please note — calling ahead is recommended, for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date list and information visit http://dineoutdayton.com.

Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, (937) 228-2511

Backwater Voodoo, 3 South Main St., Miamisburg, (937) 949-0522

Basil’s on Market, 312, N. Patterson Blvd, Dayton, (937) 818-4390

Basils on Market, 18 N. Market St., Troy (937) 875-2068

Basil’s on Market, 2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek (937) 702-3160

Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road, Vandalia, (937) 890-8899

Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, (937) 433-7099

Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, (937) 439-9200

The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp., (937) 291-1661

Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St., Dayton, (937) 228-2626

ele Bistro and Wine Bar, 3680 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg, (937) 384-2253

Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, (937) 534-0494

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg, (937) 865-9355

Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown, (937) 855-7759

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano, 824 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 222-0204

Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, (937) 669-2271

Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., Dayton, (937) 222-2892

Jollity Dayton, 127 East 3rd Street, Dayton, (937) 938-9089

Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., (937) 434-4750

Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia, (937) 372-3202

Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, (937) 429-9000

Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton, (937) 236-4329

Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St., Dayton, (937) 222-3100

Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy, (937) 335-3837

Watermark Restaurant, 20 S. First St., Miamisburg, (937) 802-0891

Wheat Penny, 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, (937) 496-5268

HOW TO GO

What: Winter Restaurant Week

When: January 23-30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Meals range in price from $20.22-$45.22

More info and complete list of restaurants: (937) 461-MVRA or www.dineoutdayton.com

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.