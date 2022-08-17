Dayton Literary Peace Prize to honor Wil Haygood this fall

Explore 12 events you should check out across the Miami Valley this weekend

The award is named in honor of the celebrated U.S. diplomat who negotiated the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords that ended the war in Bosnia. Founded in 2006, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize is the only international literary peace prize awarded in the United States, honoring writers whose work uses the power of literature to foster peace, social justice, and global understanding.

Combined Shape Caption “Tigerland” by Wil Haygood, Knopf, a 2019 Dayton Literary Peace Prize nonfiction finalist: From the author of the best-selling “The Butler,” an emotional, inspiring story of two teams from a poor, black, segregated high school in Ohio, who, in the midst of the racial turbulence of 1968/1969, win the Ohio state baseball and basketball championships in the same year. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption “Tigerland” by Wil Haygood, Knopf, a 2019 Dayton Literary Peace Prize nonfiction finalist: From the author of the best-selling “The Butler,” an emotional, inspiring story of two teams from a poor, black, segregated high school in Ohio, who, in the midst of the racial turbulence of 1968/1969, win the Ohio state baseball and basketball championships in the same year. CONTRIBUTED

“The history of America - much of the world even - is marked by a relentless struggle for peace,” Haygood said on winning the Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award. “This is our hard climb. Where it concerns Black Americans and their quest for justice, I’ve been drawn to many stories, often stories missing from the history books. My real-life characters ask a simple question when it comes to peace: Why can’t we all get along? From Jackson, Mississippi, to Chicago; from the Los Angeles that had erupted in rebellion because of police brutality to war-torn Somalia, I’ve heard the same question from both young and old. So, the harder the peace, the more I want to write.”

Previous recipients include Geraldine Brooks (2010), Gloria Steinem (2015), John Irving (2018) and Margaret Atwood (2020).

The finalists for the 2022 Dayton Literary Peace Prize in fiction and nonfiction will be announced Sept. 13.

