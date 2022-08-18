dayton logo
X

Dayton Masonic Live announces fall, winter concert lineup

The combination of soaring limestone walls, an Art Deco chandelier and lamps and hand painted murals in the auditorium create a grand concert experience in the Dayton Masonic Center’s Schiewetz Auditorium. Dayton Masonic Live will present its 2022 fall and winter lineup beginning Sept. 16. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The combination of soaring limestone walls, an Art Deco chandelier and lamps and hand painted murals in the auditorium create a grand concert experience in the Dayton Masonic Center’s Schiewetz Auditorium. Dayton Masonic Live will present its 2022 fall and winter lineup beginning Sept. 16. CONTRIBUTED

Events
By
14 minutes ago

A five-show, family-friendly tribute series will be presented by Dayton Masonic Live this fall and winter inside the Dayton Masonic Center.

“‘It’s a very important part of our mission at Dayton Masonic Live to provide access to the performing arts for everyone in the region,” Brian Johnson, concert promoter, said in a release. “This series is a great opportunity to celebrate some amazing artists from the ‘60s and ‘70s with the whole community while not breaking the bank and being accessible to all income levels.”

The tribute acts include:

Abbamania - Friday, Sept. 16

ajc.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Desire - The International U2 Tribute Act - Saturday, Sept. 17

ajc.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Purple Madness - A Tribute to Prince - Sunday, Oct. 9

ajc.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Fleetwood Macked - Saturday, Nov. 5

ajc.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Satisfaction - A Tribute to the Rolling Stones - Friday, Dec. 9

ajc.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“We’re really looking forward to hosting some amazing indoor concerts over the fall and winter as we continue to ramp up our programming every year at the beautiful and historic Dayton Masonic Center,” Johnson said.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for all shows in the series. Tickets are $10 to $28 each for all shows in the series.

More information about Dayton Masonic Live’s 2022 Family Friendly Tribute Series can be found at daytonmasonic.live

Dayton Masonic Center is located at 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton.

In Other News
1
Rooftop Beatles tribute at Yellow Cab Tavern this weekend
2
Over 115 artisans, shops to gather at Charm at the Farm this weekend
3
Dayton Literary Peace Prize to honor Wil Haygood this fall
4
12 events you should check out across the Miami Valley this weekend
5
Search continues for 2022 Dayton Holiday Festival tree

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top