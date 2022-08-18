Dayton Masonic Live announces fall, winter concert lineup

Desire - The International U2 Tribute Act - Saturday, Sept. 17

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Purple Madness - A Tribute to Prince - Sunday, Oct. 9

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Fleetwood Macked - Saturday, Nov. 5

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Satisfaction - A Tribute to the Rolling Stones - Friday, Dec. 9

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“We’re really looking forward to hosting some amazing indoor concerts over the fall and winter as we continue to ramp up our programming every year at the beautiful and historic Dayton Masonic Center,” Johnson said.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for all shows in the series. Tickets are $10 to $28 each for all shows in the series.

More information about Dayton Masonic Live’s 2022 Family Friendly Tribute Series can be found at daytonmasonic.live

Dayton Masonic Center is located at 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton.