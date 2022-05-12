Dayton Playhouse cancels ‘Hello, Dolly!’ final performances due to COVID

BreakingNews
left to right: Kevin Willardson (Barnaby Tucker), Tina McPhearson (Dolly Levi), Chris Nelson (Cornelius Hackl) and Logan Richardson (Irene Malloy) in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Hello, Dolly!" PHOTO BY RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

The final weekend of Dayton Playhouse’s delightful production of “Hello, Dolly!” has been cut short due to COVID cases within the cast and orchestra.

Tina McPhearson as Dolly Levi in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Hello, Dolly!" PHOTO BY RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

On the evening of May 11, the Playhouse announced on Facebook that the May 13 and 14 performances were canceled. The final show on May 15 would go on as scheduled but it is sold out.

“Due to some positive Covid cases in the cast and orchestra and the required period of isolation, Dayton Playhouse is cancelling the HELLO, DOLLY! performances scheduled for Friday May 13 and Saturday May 14. Refunds for these performances will be promptly processed.”

ExploreDayton Playhouse selects finalists for annual festival of new plays

“Very sad news for a cast, orchestra and Director that have worked very hard to bring you a great show,” noted director Brian Sharp on Facebook.

For more information, visit daytonplayhouse.com or call 937-424-8477.

