DCDC’s ‘Inside Out’ spotlights collaboration

The presentation finds the troupe looking back on 2020 and lessons learned in the pursuit to evolve. In particular, they are seeking to “embark upon new collaborations to explore life in a new world.” In addition to live music from the University of Dayton Jazz Ensemble, the program will consist of three world premiere works exploring elements of dance, music and design. Choreography will stem from DCDC associate artistic director Crystal Michelle, current DCDC company member Countess V. Winfrey, and former DCDC company member Trezon Dancy.

“We’re excited to offer something audiences have never seen before,” said Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC chief artistic and producing director. “I’ve also been thinking a lot about this program from a legacy retrospective. I didn’t follow Jeraldyne as artistic director. Kevin Ward followed her, and I think sometimes we skip that part of the story. Kevin picked up her legacy once she transitioned, even though I was here, and I picked up (the role of artistic director) after he left. There’s a lot of legacy here. Also, all of the choreographers in (”Inside Out”) have been a part of this company at one point in time. And they also have their own connections. Overall, I’ve been thinking about all the seeds that Jeraldyne planted, including me and Kevin, and how they are being sown. So, all of the groundwork she did is all out there now in the universe in many different ways. It’s coming from the inside out.”