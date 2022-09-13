dayton logo
Designers sought for ‘Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays’ contest

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is looking for “battle-ready bakers and pastry perfectionists” to enter the 15th annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” contest. CONTRIBUTED

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is looking for "battle-ready bakers and pastry perfectionists" to enter the 15th annual "Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays" contest.

3 hours ago

Calling all gingerbread home designers! The Downtown Dayton Partnership is looking for “battle-ready bakers and pastry perfectionists” to enter the 15th annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” contest.

Judging to determine this year’s winners will happen during the 50th Dayton Holiday Festival kickoff event on Friday, Nov. 25.

CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Anyone interested in entering can fill out an application online detailing their vision for their gingerbread home. All ages are welcome to compete, but only 20 houses will be selected to compete in this year’s display. Selected entrants will compete for the title of “Best House on the Block” with a top prize of $400. The second-place vote-getter will receive $200. All selected applicants will receive a $200 stipend to help cover the cost of building materials.

Explore27 organizations receive grants for 2022-23 arts, culture projects

“We’re excited that the 15th anniversary of this contest will coincide with the 50th Dayton Holiday Festival,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “It’s always so much fun to see how these talented bakers use their creativity to interpret the theme and build something remarkable.”

Entries to the contest should fit the themes of GOLD, GLITTER, and/or 50. Traditional houses, building replicas, or even cardboard entries are all allowed. All exposed surfaces should be covered with edible materials.

More guidelines and criteria can be found on the official entry form, which is available at daytonholidayfestival.org. Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 30.

