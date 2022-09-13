Designers sought for ‘Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays’ contest

Anyone interested in entering can fill out an application online detailing their vision for their gingerbread home. All ages are welcome to compete, but only 20 houses will be selected to compete in this year’s display. Selected entrants will compete for the title of “Best House on the Block” with a top prize of $400. The second-place vote-getter will receive $200. All selected applicants will receive a $200 stipend to help cover the cost of building materials.

“We’re excited that the 15th anniversary of this contest will coincide with the 50th Dayton Holiday Festival,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “It’s always so much fun to see how these talented bakers use their creativity to interpret the theme and build something remarkable.”