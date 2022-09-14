Dogs get ready to strut down the catwalk

“Attendees are invited to send photos of their dogs in costume for the video to be shown during lunch and posted on social media following the event,” Burnell said. “Anyone who purchased event or raffle tickets can send in photos of your fur-kids dressed for Halloween or in their best outfits.”

Cassie Barlow, former Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, will be the guest speaker. Burnell said Barlow is also a dog lover and will be sharing stories of how dogs have impacted people’s lives, including hers.

The fashion show starts at 1 p.m. The event will be emceed by Emily Gibbs, local host of “Living Dayton.” All the pet costumes will be created by various designers and will be overseen by Caressa L. Brown, owner/director of (DE-FI) Global INC.

“In a nutshell, we focus on fashion, talent, media and events,” Brown said. “We develop and support those seeking a career in the fashion industry and connect them to other like-minded individuals seeking the same. We do this by providing affordable access, resources and opportunities.”

Beyond the costumes, Brown said Denise Black-Viscomi, creator of NeNe Lee, has agreed to make custom matching jewelry for both the dogs and their humans. These pieces will be donated to a silent auction with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Ellie’s Rainy Day Fund.

“Caressa said she always wanted to do this kind of thing but didn’t know how,” Burnell noted. “She doesn’t even have a dog! She’s happy to support other people and their dogs. All the costumes will be one-of-a-kind.”

There will be vendors selling various dog items including toys, treats, grooming supplies, and even a sports drink created specifically for dogs. At the end of the event, there will be a 50/50 raffle and 10 baskets of goodies that will also be auctioned off.

“I’m most excited for the opportunity for people who are making this happen to actually get to meet the people whose lives they’re changing and the dogs they’re saving,” Burnell said. “It’s great to see the life you changed.”

For more information or to purchase tickets for the event or for the raffle visit elliesrainydayfund.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 19.