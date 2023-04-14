Dorian Wind Quintet, bringing whimsy to classical music, perform Sunday at UD

Dorian Wind Quintet performing “Little Fugue in G minor” by J.S. Bach.

Musical smorgasbord

On Sunday, the quintet will present the world premiere of Jessica Meyer’s “Avenue of the Giants.” The President’s Own Marine Chamber Orchestra debuted another new Meyer’s piece, “Press On,” at Carnegie Hall in October 2022.

“Jessica Meyer is an up-and-coming composer and also happens to be my wife,” Fingland said. “She started composing about 12 years ago and has become very, very actively involved as a composer. She is frequently commissioned by a whole wide variety of groups. She has come quite far in a decade.”

Sunday’s program also features a newer piece, “Tuna Rap,” composed by ensemble member Karl Kramer-Johansen.

“That is the brainchild of our horn player, Karl, and it’s a lot of fun,” Fingland said. “It’s actually part of a larger work entitled ‘Lunch Menu.’ There are three movements. The first is actually ‘Tuna Rap’ itself, the middle movement is called ‘Iced Tea’ and the final movement is called ‘Ben & Jerry’s.’ In Karl’s mind, these would be more visual or interactive. Those are all a lot of fun but we’re actually only going to be performing ‘Tuna Rap’ in Dayton. The program is pretty eclectic but a lot of fun. I like to say, ‘Going from the sublime to the surreal.’”

Future plans

Like many modern chamber ensembles, Dorian Wind Quintet is still finding its way out of the COVID-19 downturn, but Fingland is optimistic about the future.

“We had a bunch of things scheduled before the pandemic that were canceled or postponed,” he said. “Dayton is our major spring concert. We have some outreach activities scheduled in May and June. We have plans to play at Barge Music in New York, but we’re still figuring out our fall schedule and our season for next year. It’s an interesting time in the classical music industry in general so we’ll see what happens. We hope to continue that tradition of having one brand new piece every year or every other year that is written for us and put into the world. At some point we’re going to figure out who else we’re going to commission next year or the year after.”

HOW TO GO

Who: University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE presents Dorian Wind Quintet

Where: University of Dayton, Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton

When: Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m.

Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21

More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu

Artist info: www.dorianwindquintet.org