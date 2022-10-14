Downtown Dayton specialty shop Skeleton Dust Records celebrates five years

A: Yeah, I’d come in one or two days a week to ship stuff. I’d be available then for customer pickups and I was also doing local deliveries for people who bought stuff. Mail order is only about a quarter to a third of our business, but it was substantial enough to help me stay working while the store was closed. We specialize in noise and experimental music here and like a lot of music scenes, the popularity goes in waves. It seems like there’s a 10-year cycle of popularity where, for whatever reason, a lot of people get into it all of a sudden, which happened at the start of the pandemic for whatever reason. Maybe it was because a lot of people were home all of the time and had time to listen to stuff they wouldn’t normally. There was a huge boom in noise at that time, so I sold a lot of that during the pandemic.

Explore 10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Q: How long was the shop closed?

A: About six months. We reopened in October but it was crazy. The world was pretty nutty. It still is but things seemed pretty volatile at that time so my attention wasn’t wrapped up so much in the business. I figured whatever happens, happens and it worked out. I got some government money and that helped me float things while the store was closed. It also allowed me to hire people and that was huge. I hired my first part-time employee right before we reopened that October and he still works here three days a week, which is big. About six months later, I was able to hire another person so that has really freed up my time.

Credit: Don Thrasher Credit: Don Thrasher

Q: How is business now?

A: There is still uncertainty and struggles, ups and downs, but I’ve gotten the store closer to where I ultimately want it to be. It’s been a little slow, particularly now. Retail is slow in the summer with pretty much everybody, but it also seems like people are worried about the recession or whatever, which is impacting things right now. But the holidays are coming so hopefully it will pick up again.

Q: What’s up for October 15?

A: I just wanted to do a big thank you for our customers. We’re doing 20 percent off used stuff and 10 percent off new. We’re going to have complimentary refreshments. There will be DJs spinning records all day. If the weather is OK, vendors will be set up out front. Ron’s Records, which just opened a few weeks ago in New Lebanon, will be here. Catacomb Records in Kettering, which is another new store, and Blind Rage in Belmont will be here.

Q: What do you make of all of these new stores opening?

A: It’s great, overall, because it’s going to boost the interest in records, record shopping in general and also in record tourism. It makes Dayton a city people will visit to hit up all the record stores. Some of these stores are specialty stores too and it’s good to have a wide variety of stuff. There’s a real synergy happening where it’s working out. We’re not in competition with each other. They’re my friends so I want them to do well.

Q: How would you describe Skeleton Dust to the uninitiated?

A: I specialize in noise and experimental music but I have so much more. It has really changed since the beginning. I will always carry that but we have a much wider variety of styles. It makes it a convenient shopping experience. It’s bringing everything into one place for people so they don’t have to drive around all over the place. We carry cassettes and CDs but it’s mostly used vinyl. My main concern is the cost of new records is getting super expensive so it’s becoming cost prohibitive for a lot of people. We just try to focus on used records. People seem more interested in that rather than new stuff so we’re adapting. Hopefully people will stick with buying vinyl. It’s just awesome to see people interested in physical media. It shows people want something tangible to hold in their hands as we continue getting further and further away from that sort of world.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Five-Year Anniversary Party

Where: Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St., Dayton

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

More info: 937-221-8528 or www.skeletondustrecords.com

FYI: Luke Tandy’s next vinyl-related promotion is the Dayton Record Fair at the American Czechoslovakian Club in Dayton on Saturday, Nov. 19. DJs will play music all day while vendors sell vinyl LPs and singles, cassettes, CDs, T-shirts, posters and memorabilia.