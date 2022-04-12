Easter morning tradition continues at Carillon Park

A faith-based Dayton tradition since 1942, Carillion Historical Park’s Easter Sunrise Service will be held Sunday, April 17 at 6:30 a.m.
The early morning gathering at Deeds Carillon drew an estimated crowd of 10,000 on April 5, 1942. Carillon Historical Park founders Edward A. and Edith Walton Deeds were among the crowd.
The 81st annual Easter Sunrise Service is presented in partnership with Greater Dayton Christian Connections. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
For more information, visit daytonhistory.org.
