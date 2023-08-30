Erica Falls and Vintage Soul perform Friday at Levitt

New Orleans native Erica Falls is no music industry newbie. The neo-soul singer, bringing her group Vintage Soul to Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 1, has been in the game for years as a solo artist, a vocalist for groups and a backing singer. However, she’s in the process of reinventing herself by taking full control of her career.

In 2019, Falls left the popular New Orleans-based group Galactic after five years. That began the era of Erica 2.0.

“I’ve always had my own thing,” Falls said during a recent interview. “A lot of people feel comfortable being a big fish in a small pond, but I knew my gift was to be used for so much more. I made the decision to go and travel with Galactic and put myself on the backburner to get outside of New Orleans. I was with them for five years. That was such a great musical friendship. I had some great opportunities being with those guys. They’re really good people outside of being awesome musicians.

“We’re still great friends today,” Falls continued. “It was an amicable departure, but when there’s something you need to say musically, that you need to express, it won’t let you go. I kept getting that nagging pull within myself. Like, ‘Erica, don’t get comfortable. It’s time for you to really continue to nurture your own gift.’ I made the decision to do so and that was really the push.”

Claiming ownership

Falls, who has worked with a long list of other notable artists including Sting, Jennifer Hudson, Allen Toussaint and Dr. John, recently completed a new solo album, “Emotions,” which drops in October.

“I did a re-release of ‘Homegrown’ in 2018 so it has been a while since my last album,” Falls said. “I’m very excited about this new project because everyone knows me from being a great singer, but it really shows the other sides of me, that I’m also a writer. I arranged background vocals and I co-produced some of the songs. I’m really proud of this project because you really get to see who I am as an artist.”

The material on “Emotions” was recorded at P.J. Morton’s Gumbo Studios in New Orleans.

Falls started the project before the pandemic and only had two songs completed before the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020.

“The project actually started with those two songs,” Falls said. “I did those before the pandemic hit. Then the world came to a halt and so did my creativity for a bit. Then everything came full circle and I started to write again. It’s called ‘Emotions’ because it’s a lot of what I was feeling during the pandemic and being isolated. I was reflecting on certain things and tapping into emotions.

“You’re seeing things on the news that can affect your psyche, your sanity and your spirituality all at the same time,” she continued. “That helped spark the creativity in me again and I started to write. A lot of people ask if I have a title track. I say, ‘No, but the way this album is crafted, you’ll get the gist of it.’ Each song came from a place of emotion, so you’ll understand the title once you really listen to the full album.”

Watch Eric Falls & Vintage Soul perform the singer’s latest single, “Up,” at the Maple Leaf in New Orleans:

Very special guests

Some of the tracks on the new album deal with heavy emotions, but the two songs Falls recorded pre-pandemic are upbeat bangers featuring famous rappers. Both were released as singles in 2022, before “Emotions” was completed. “Let’s Get Down Tonight,” released in April, features Lyrics Born and “One Stop Shop” with Chali 2na, dropped in August.

“I’ve got some really good people on the project,” Falls said. “I love Chali 2na. Galactic worked with him previously and that’s how we met. That’s also how I met Lyrics Born. I also have George Porter (of the Meters) playing bass on one of the songs. Grammy nominee Jamison Ross and I (co-wrote) ‘Take Me Away’ as well.”

The latest single, “Up,” which released on July 7, and “Take Me Away” are more emotional and contemplative than the first two singles.

“There are some varied songs on there,” Falls said. “I also have songs on there that can create the release like the song called ‘Good Times.’ It’s about, ‘Hey, listen, we’re just going to have a good time. Lay your burdens down and let’s go have that release.’ The world can be heavy, so you have to have the balance. Sometimes you have to let that go and enjoy yourself. I touch on a little bit of everything on the project.”

New business venture

Falls is also taking ownership outside the creative arena by self-releasing “Emotions.”

“My manager and I are doing it,” she said. “We decided to make the leap and do it ourselves. One stop shop, independent, right here. I was with Louisiana Red Hot Records but my contract with them had come to an end. We decided to part ways so I’m doing it on my own.

“We’ve made some rookie mistakes but we’re learning as we go along and it’s so important to continue to learn,” Falls continued. “I’m proud of the stuff we’re making. We’re babies in this whole thing. We’re figuring it out as we go along but I’m proud of us that we decided to take the leap and do it on our own.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Erica Falls and Vintage Soul with local opener Crabswithoutlegs

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

Artist info: www.ericafalls.com