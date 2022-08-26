Fairfield Performing Arts Center’s new season to kick off with ‘A Band Called Honalee’

“The music is beautiful. The harmonies are amazing. This is really something that will be entertaining for the entire audience,” Sheldrick said.

With virtuosic musicianship and stirring vocal harmonies, the group also pays tribute to other artists such as Bob Dylan, The Byrds, Pete Seeger, Joni Mitchell, The Mamas & The Papas, Joan Baez, The Weavers, Judy Collins, and more.

“It’s exciting to be back. We’ve had a couple seasons of COVID. Last year, we did do concerts, but people were wondering do we have to wear masks, or not, what’s going on, and there were spikes in COVID. This year, I think we’re back in the routine of just coming to the theater and letting yourself be taken over with the magic of live performances,” Sheldrick said.

The fall line-up at Fairfield Community Arts Center will also include The Great Dubois, the world’s most unique two-person circus show, on Sat., Oct.1, Karen Waldrup, an internationally known country soul singer, on Sat., Oct. 15 and Bourbon, Blues & Brews will present Scotty Bratcher on Fri., Nov. 4.

“It’s going to be an amazing season. The community and surrounding communities are going to want to be here to witness it,” said Sheldrick.

How to go

What: A Band Called Honalee

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 2

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Tickets are $30. Price includes all applicable fees. To purchase tickets, call (513) 867-5348, visit www.fairfieldoh.gov/tickets, or stop the Fairfield Community Arts Center at 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield. The show is sponsored by the Journal-News and Courtyard by Marriott.

For more info: Visit fairfieldoh.gov/tickets