FARMERS MARKET GUIDE: Where to find local produce, goods across the Dayton area

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays

WHERE: 600 E. Second Street, Dayton

2nd Street Market features a variety of growers/producers, specialty food vendors/bakers, artisan/general merchandise vendors and restaurants. The market also has different events, classes, workshops and musicians each weekend.

For more information about 2nd Street Market, visit www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market/ or the market’s Facebook page.

Explore 2nd Street Market reaches 100 percent capacity indoors

Shiloh Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through October 8

WHERE: 5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton

Check out the Shiloh Farmers Market each Saturday through early October for baked goods, plants, fresh produce, jewelry and more.

For more information about the Shiloh Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption The Shiloh Farmers Market is open every Saturday through early October for baked goods, plants, fresh produce, jewelry and more. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption The Shiloh Farmers Market is open every Saturday through early October for baked goods, plants, fresh produce, jewelry and more. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Oak & Ivy Family Market

WHEN: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the last Thursday of every month through October

WHERE: 700 Anderson Goodrich Court, Dayton

Oak & Ivy Family Market is a new outdoor farmers market that opened in June. The market features original pieces of artwork, resin jewelry, baked goods, heirloom apples and more.

For more information about the Oak & Ivy Family Market, visit www.oakandivymarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.

Oakwood Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October 15

WHERE: 22 Orchard Drive, Oakwood

The Oakwood Farmers Market was founded in 2013 by a group of Oakwood residents who wanted to bring local farmers, gourmet food vendors and artisans to the heart of Oakwood’s business district.

For more information about the Oakwood Farmers Market, visit www.oakwoodfarmersmarket.org or the market’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption The Oakwood Farmers Market was founded in 2013 by a group of Oakwood residents who wanted to bring local farmers, gourmet food vendors and artisans to the heart of Oakwood’s business district. SARA MASTBAUM THOMAS/CONTRIBUTED Credit: SARA MASTBAUM THOMAS Credit: SARA MASTBAUM THOMAS Combined Shape Caption The Oakwood Farmers Market was founded in 2013 by a group of Oakwood residents who wanted to bring local farmers, gourmet food vendors and artisans to the heart of Oakwood’s business district. SARA MASTBAUM THOMAS/CONTRIBUTED Credit: SARA MASTBAUM THOMAS Credit: SARA MASTBAUM THOMAS

Miamisburg Farmers Market

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

WHERE: 1146 E. Central Avenue, Miamisburg

The Miamisburg Farmers Market features fresh strawberries, maple syrup and much more locally produced goods.

For more information, visit the Miamisburg Farmers Market Facebook page.

This Old Farmers Market

WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. every Sunday through October 16

WHERE: 3930 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

This Old Farmers Market offers a wide variety of local produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, spices, sauces and snacks. Each week the market features at least one food truck.

For more information about This Old Farmers Market, visit www.thisoldcouch.net/farmer-s-market or the market’s Facebook page.

Fairborn Farmers Markets

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first, third and fifth Wednesday and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday through October 26

WHERE: 103 W. Main Street, Fairborn

The Fairborn Farmers Market features a day and night market. The day market features fresh produce, preserves, handmade crafts and home goods. The night market features similar vendors as well as a food truck rally.

For more information about the Fairborn Farmer Markets, visit the city of Fairborn’s Facebook page.

Yellow Springs 4 Season Farmers’ Market

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday

WHERE: 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs 4 Season Farmers’ Market features natural body care products, flower bouquets, local produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, coffee, honey, maple syrup and more.

For more information about the Yellow Springs Farmers’ Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption The Springfield Farmers Market features a variety of staples including local produce, meats, baked goods, oils, flowers, crafts and more. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption The Springfield Farmers Market features a variety of staples including local produce, meats, baked goods, oils, flowers, crafts and more. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Springfield Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through September

WHERE: 117 S. Fountain Avenue, Springfield

The Springfield Farmers Market features a variety of staples including local produce, meats, baked goods, oils, flowers, crafts and more.

For more information about Springfield Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Eaton’s Early Bird Farmers’ Market

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September 25

WHERE: At the corner of Barron and Somers Streets, Eaton

Eaton’s Early Bird Farmers’ Market offers a variety of baked goods, plants, produce, frozen meat and more.

For more information, visit www.cityofeaton.org.

Saint Paris Farmers Market

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday through October 14

WHERE: 135 W. Main Street, Saint Paris

The Saint Paris Farmers Market offers a variety of local goods including fresh produce, honey, baked goods, organic tea blends and more.

For more information about the Saint Paris Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Cherry Street Local Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through September 24

WHERE: South Cherry Street between West Main and West Franklin Streets, Troy

The Cherry Street Local Farmers Market features local produce, baked goods, eggs, oils, honey, syrup, flowers, jewelry, crafts and more.

For more information about the Cherry Street Local Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Miami County Virtual Farmers Market

WHEN: Pickup for goods purchased online is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays

WHERE: 16 W. Franklin Street, Troy

The Miami County Virtual Farmers Market is a year-round online farmer’s market with a variety of vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, desserts, dairy products, fresh flowers, jams, jellies, fruit butters, dried herbs and mixes, teas, honey, syrups, soaps, and more.

Each week, vendors post their available goods on Miami County’s website, where customers can place orders between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Piqua Community Farmers Market

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday through September 30

WHERE: 116 W. High Street, Piqua

The Piqua Community Farmers Market offers fresh produce, homemade treats, craft items, plants, food trucks and more.

For more information about the Piqua Community Farmers Market, visit www.piquafarmersmarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption The Downtown Franklin Ohio Farmers Market features fresh produce, honey/jams, meats, eggs and more. CONTRIBUTED FILE PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The Downtown Franklin Ohio Farmers Market features fresh produce, honey/jams, meats, eggs and more. CONTRIBUTED FILE PHOTO

Downtown Franklin Ohio Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September 10

WHERE: 1 Benjamin Franklin Way, Franklin

The Downtown Franklin Ohio Farmers Market features fresh produce, honey/jams, meats, eggs and more.

For more information about the Franklin Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Lebanon Farmers Market

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday through October

WHERE: The corner of West Main and Sycamore Streets, Lebanon

The Lebanon Farmers Market features an array of fresh produce, baked goods, jams, meat, eggs, body care, flowers and other artisan items.

For more information about the Lebanon Farmers Market, visit www.lebanonohio.gov or the market’s Facebook page.

Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 28

WHERE: 5200 Salem Avenue, Trotwood

Located at the former Salem Mall parking lot, this market provides locally grown produce.

For more information about the Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market, visit https://trotwood.org/parks-recreation/trotwood-community-farmers-market/