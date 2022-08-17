Feed me, Seymour: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ comes to Middletown stage

The music is catchy and there a bigger-than-life characters, he said.

As the plot unfolds, the growing plant, an R&B singing carnivore, promises continued success for the previously struggling store as long as Krelborn keeps feeding it. MLT’s version of this traditional favorite contains new musical arrangements and a fresh twist on the story.

MLT’s cast brings a lot of energy mixed with strong vocal talent. The cast is comprised of Tommy Sanders (plays Seymour,) Zoe Zoller (Audrey,) Nicki McGlossen (Audrey II,) John Dorney (Mushnik,) T.J. Montgomery (Orin,) Shana Fishbein (Chiffon,) Alicia Lacey (Crystal,) and Cedric Reeder-McClure (Ronette.) The show is directed by Josiah Miller with musical direction and choreography by Abbie Miller and lighting by Edwin Toy. “We had a great response to auditions, and we have some excellent, young talent involved, so I think that was a primary reason we wanted to do the show. Plus, we all really enjoy the show itself, which should not be confused with the movie,” said Shafor.

The movie, which is what everyone is more familiar with, is not the stage play, he said. While both are musicals, the staging and characters are slightly different.

“The stage show holds up on it’s own. It has enough fun, and the music is the same, if not, very similar,” said Shafor.

This is MLT’s 44th season. Founded in 1978, the mission of Middletown Lyric Theatre is to inspire, nurture, challenge, educate and empower audiences while continuing a longstanding tradition of producing affordable and accessible community theater productions. The organization will turn 45 next year.

How to go

What: “Little Shop of Horrors”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Aug. 26 and 3 p.m. Aug. 27.

Where: Middletown Lyric Theatre is located at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown

Cost: $20, all seats. Advance purchase recommended.

More info: middletownlyric.org or at (513) 425-7140. The show is sponsored by Nancy and Tim Griffith.