FIRST FRIDAY: Downtown Dayton gears up for monthly art hop as pre-party to Art in the City

Enjoy live music while you dine on your favorite downtown patio! Parties will happen at the following locations from 6-8 p.m. on Friday night. Sponsored by Miller Valentine Construction.

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine, 217 N. Patterson Boulevard

The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St.

Salar Restaurant & Lounge & Lily’s Dayton, between 400 and 329 E. Fifth St.

Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.

Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.

Winans Chocolate + Coffee + Wine, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.

Combined Shape Caption The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook) Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT Combined Shape Caption The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook) Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

JURIED ART SHOW

Voting begins on First Friday for the Juried Art Show. Visit the locations below to see this year’s entries and vote for your favorites on Dayton.com Friday, August 5, through Saturday, August 20.

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 305 E. Monument Ave.

Lock 27 Brewing, 329 E. First St.

Winans Chocolate + Coffee + Wine, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.

Wellness Studio Dayton, 114 N. St. Clair St.

A+ Cleaners, 105 E. Second St.

Schuster Center Wintergarden Starbucks, 1 W. Second St.

Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.

Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.

Dayton International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.

Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 N. Main St.

Dayton Arcade Ludlow Building, 28 S. Ludlow St.

Arts Lofts at the Arcade, 42 S. Ludlow St.

The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.

Dayton Arcade Kuhns Building, 45 S. Main St.

The Hub at the Dayton Arcade, 31 S. Main St.

Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. Fourth St.

Space Three, 39 S. St. Clair St.

Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.

Choice Juice Boxx/The Varsity House, 31 S. St. Clair St.

Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.

Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. Third St.

Smokin’ BBQ, 200 E. Fifth St.

Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.

Mike’s Vintage Toys, 508 E. Fifth St.

Clash Dayton, 521 E. Fifth St.

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.

Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.

Combined Shape Caption The giant troll welcomes visitors to the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse at 216 Wayne Ave. near the Oregon District. The Wheelhouse, a former manufacturing facility, was turned into housing and first-floor commercial spaces with the help of state historic tax credits. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption The giant troll welcomes visitors to the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse at 216 Wayne Ave. near the Oregon District. The Wheelhouse, a former manufacturing facility, was turned into housing and first-floor commercial spaces with the help of state historic tax credits. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM

The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music from Pat Arnold on the patio from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth Street: Enjoy the opening reception for Waking Up: The Contemporary Dayton Biennial Member and Student Invitational from 6-8 p.m. The exhibition features artwork created over the past year around the theme of emerging from the pandemic by artists currently living and working in Dayton and throughout Ohio.

Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI,” “Van Gogh & European Landscapes,” “The Flower Prints of Katsuhira Tokushi,” “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI,” and “Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906): A Tribute.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Explore Celebrate Art in the City across downtown Dayton this weekend

Dayton International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.: The Dayton Sister City Committee along with the Dayton International Peace Museum and the Japanese American Citizens League is marking 77 years of peace since the bombing of Hiroshima and Nakasaki. Beginning at 6:45, hear remarks from city officials before bells in Dayton ring simultaneously with bells in our Japanese sister city of Oiso. Bells will ring 77 times to represent each year of peace between our two nations.

Dayton Live Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W. Second St.: Jesus Christ Superstar celebrates its 50th-anniversary tour with a performance beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at daytonlive.org/events/superstar/.

Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to its annual membership show, “Community & Place.”

Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm.

Greater Dayton LGBT Center, 24 N. Jefferson Street, Ste. 200: Enjoy the quarterly art show, “PRIDE,” now on display until 9 p.m.

Front Street, 1001 E. Second Street: Explore art studios, galleries, and boutiques featuring the artwork of more than 200 artists at this month’s First Friday Art Hop. Food trucks and live performers will be on site for the free event!

Combined Shape Caption The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton presents Nashville-based rockers the Foxies (pictured) with local openers Clemmer on Friday, Aug. 5, and Tony Terry & Vibe 5 on Saturday, Aug. 6. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton presents Nashville-based rockers the Foxies (pictured) with local openers Clemmer on Friday, Aug. 5, and Tony Terry & Vibe 5 on Saturday, Aug. 6. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.: Enjoy the next show in the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season with The Foxies and Clemmer! The Foxies brings their trashing punk energy and electronic pop to the lawn for a unique brand of rock ‘n’ roll. Dayton-based three piece, Clemmer, will open starting at 7 p.m.

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Fire of Love” and “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.: The FREE Summer Music Series continues with a night of original music from Kyleen Downes followed by The Pullouts.

Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third Street: Celebrate an art opening for Dayton-based Lydia Williamson. Enjoy live music from DJ Elaine Banks.

Toxic Brew Company, 431 E. Fifth St.: This month’s art show features work centered around Dayton musicians! Work on display and some available for purchase inside of the brewery.

Varsity House, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Varsity House of Blues with live R&B playing inside the Gallery every first Friday.

DINING AND DRINKS

Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables.

Olive Mediterranean Grill, 44 W. Third St.: Mention First Friday and Art in the City to receive 30% off anything on the menu!

Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

Explore Over 35 events to keep you busy throughout August in Dayton

Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

Winans Chocolates + Coffees + Wine, 221 N. Patterson Drive: Welcome to Wine Happy Hours! Enjoy an $8 glass of wine from 4-8 p.m.

Combined Shape Caption The patio of Winans Chocolates + Coffees in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption The patio of Winans Chocolates + Coffees in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

Denise Danielle Photography, 120 W Second St Ste. 810 : Book any Friday or Saturday session for only $75! Call 937-977-8639 to schedule.

Pedal Wagon Dayton Brewery Cruise: Pedal your way through Dayton’s booming craft beer scene aboard a two-hour pedal-powered adventure! Enjoy everything from pints to flights as you make stops at the best breweries in downtown. Must be 21+ to ride. Rates start at $32 per person or book a private ride for $459.

Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 25% off your entire purchase.

For more information about First Friday, visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/